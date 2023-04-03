This stunning UK town is near Hogwarts, where dolphins can be spotted from the shore. Most people are unaware of this amazing UK beachside community

A seaside destination with gorgeous beaches, dolphins, and incredible castles is a dream for most parents. It’s also a great place to take your children, even though it might not be possible.

However, this place is still there – and it’s not just in the United Kingdom.

16 Alnmouth lies along the Northumberland Coast Credit: Getty

16 There are many animals and beaches in the town. Credit: Getty

16 Even in summer, the beaches don’t get crowded enough. Credit: Alamy

Alnmouth, Northumberland, is one of the many overlooked coastal towns in the north east. There are plenty to do for families or just for those who want a relaxing break.

Its charms are well-known to locals such as myself, but those living far away are not aware of its many benefits.

This beach is just one of many stunning stretches along the Northumberland coast, some comparing it to other exotic locations.

Northumberland Family Diaries I wrote, “Where we live is Northumberland we have a lot of beautiful beaches, which on truly sunny days could be almost in abroad!”

Alnmouth Bay is popular with residents of the area because it can be easily accessed and it is large enough not to get crowded even during the summer.

Northumberland Say: The beach can be reached easily with the help of a parking lot right at the shore. It attracts people from all parts of the country, and this is a good thing.

It’s the ideal place to take the family on a day trip, enjoy a walk or picnic, or just relax in the sun.

You can enjoy the beautiful beaches and sometimes even be treated to a visit by the dolphins or whales.

Whitebeaked dolphins are known to swim in the north sea near Alnmouth, as well as harbour porpoises, while the occasional minke whale will pop up too.

You can find puffins in Seahouses or Lindisfarne further up the coast.

Alnmouth offers more than beaches and wildlife.

There are two golf courses and many walking and biking routes. You can also find coffee shops, bars, and restaurants.

The Red Lion and Central Recorder Inn are excellent options for drinks or dinner.

16 Dolphins may sometimes be seen swimming in and around the bay Credit: Alamy

16 In the vicinity, minke whales were also spotted. Credit: Alamy

16 Red Lion serves drinks and dinner, as well as views from the beer garden of Aln Estuary. Credit to Alamy

It is however ideally placed to explore two of the nation’s most spectacular castles. One of these was home to Harry Potter during JK Rowling’s film adaptations.

Alnwick castle was used as Hogwarts for several scenes in the films, including as the location where Harry and his classmates learned to fly broomsticks and play Quidditch.

It was also the place where Ron crashed his dad’s flying car, as well as the route to Hagrid’s hut and the Forbidden Forest.

The castle offers broomstick training for children, which lasts 25 minutes and teaches them how to fly with their own stick.

16 Some scenes were shot in the nearby Alnwick castle. Credit: Alamy

16 Harry was taught to ride a broom and to play Quidditch by the castle’s camera. Credit to Warner Bros

16 Walkworth Castle is located nearby, and it features a hidden Hermitage Credit: Alamy

Alnwick castle isn’t the only one nearby. Walkworth’s castle is just as fascinating.

Interactive trails are available on the top of the castle that reveal the lives and times of the people who lived there or nearby in the first 15 years.Th century.

Meanwhile, a short walk and a boat ride takes visitors from the castle to the Hermitage, a religious building carved out of rock that can be found hidden in the surrounding countryside.

Alnwick, out of the two cities, has more than castles to offer. The town boasts one Europe’s biggest second-hand book stores.

16 Barter Books was built in a former Victorian railway station. Credit: Alamy

16 Alnwick Garden is home to an impressive poison garden as well as some fountains and other water features Credit: The Times

16 Alnwick’s treehouse restaurant has the largest wooden structure anywhere in Europe Credit: Getty

Barter Books are located in Victorian Alnwick Railway Station. This station is well-known for having the original World War II slogan “Keep Calm and Carry On” found amongst a collection of books that were bought at auction.

It is known that the shop was once a transportation hub. Model trains ran along the shelves.

You can browse the extensive library, which includes some very rare editions. Or you could just relax in one of the old waiting areas and have a drink or bite to eat.

Barter Books is just a few steps away. However, it’s worth a visit to Alnwick Brewery to try the tasty beers they make on-site.

16 Alnmouth beach can be found very near the town’s centre and public car parks Credit: Alamy

16 Tourists can walk, cycle, play golf and sunbathe. Credit to Alamy

16 Guests can stay in hotels or bed and breakfasts in the town from £82 per night Credit: Alamy

Alnwick Garden offers additional entertainment for families with its collection of formal gardens. It is a wonderful place to take a stroll or let the kids run wild.

Highlights at the garden include its massive fountains and water features, as well as the poison garden, where intoxicating and poisonous plants are grown, including marijuana, hemlock and foxglove.

Treehouse restaurant is located in the garden. It is made up of 16 lime trees that grow into and through the structure.

The largest wood structure in Europe, it is 18m high and can accommodate up to 85 people.

Visitors to Alnmouth can stay in the Schooner hotel from £82 per night, while camping pitches nearby are available from £9 per night.

Glamping options nearby offer stays in a luxury five-metre bell tent from £50pp per night or a woodland camping hut with a hot tub from £72pp per night.

