A beautiful island in Europe has been compared with a honeymoon spot in French Polynesia.

You can easily reach the French Island from the UK, along with its beautiful beaches.

In recent years, the beaches and landscapes of Île Callot have been compared to Tahiti by both travel experts and holidaymakers.

On TripAdvisor one traveller wrote “Great white beach just like Tahiti.”

One person said: “A beach that is very similar to Tahiti, but the only difference being the water temperatures.”

Meanwhile, Brittany Ferries told Sun Online Travel: “Brittany’s Île Callot may look like a Polynesian paradise but is only a short ferry trip across the Channel.”

Discover Ferries, the industry body for ferry companies in Britain, is proud to point out that there are many destinations right at your doorstep.

And some of them are, in fact, ferry local, including Île Callot in Brittany.

Callot island is also known as the seahorse shape.

The island is mainly inhabited by a small number of residents, but the numbers increase during summer when the tourists flood the area.

Around a dozen of the islands beaches are sand-covered and have a cocktail bar.

Other beaches include Plage de Pennenez, the Plage de Park an Illiz, and the Plage Hôpital, which is the largest beach on the island.

Holidaymakers can relax, sunbathe and swim at each of these locations.

There are many other attractions to visit on the island, including the 2km walking path that encircles the entire island.

Dotted along the route are several lookout points where visitors will be able to see Baie de Morlaix, Saint-Pol-de-Léon, and Roscoff.

Notre Dame de Callot was built in the 5th century and is the tallest building on the Island.

Meanwhile, the northern tip of the island is officially a protected area under the governance of the General Council of Finistère.

There are other attractions on the island too including an abandoned island school that’s been turned into an exhibition space, and the Château du Taureau.

In the summer, the temperature can rise to 21C.

The best way to reach Île Callot is by ferry from Plymouth to the French port of Roscoff, which is a 26-minute drive away from Carantec.

From there, Île Callot can be reached by a long path when the tide is low.

Tourists can walk, cycle, or take a ferry to get to the Island.

Holidaymakers on TripAdvisor have raved about the island in recent years.

Someone wrote “A wonderful little visit during sunset.” As the sun was setting, we drove along the causeway. “Some lovely beaches to visit.”

One person said: “The Island is beautiful and an excellent place to rockpool and go shell-hunting.”

A third wrote, “Lovely places for a relaxed walk with beautiful views. Places to swim quickly and without too much effort so that everyone can have fun.”

You can also take other routes to France from the UK.

Brittany Ferries runs other routes, including those from Portsmouth to Caen and Cherbourg. DFDS operates services between Newhaven, Dieppe, and Le Havre.

While serval operators including DFDS, Irish Ferries, and P&O run crossings from Dover to France.

