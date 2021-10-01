This Spooky Season, Get a ‘Hocus Pocus’ Themed Shake

If you’ve ever wanted to eat like the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus, Carvel Ice Cream has the treats for you. The company announced a collaboration with Disney’s Freeform to release a trio of milkshakes, each named after a Sanderson sister, to prepare for the annual 31 Nights of Halloween celebration this year. Ryan Porter’s Candier is also getting in on the spooky fun by creating candles so your house can even smell like the Sanderson sisters.

The three Carvel Shakes are available starting today and are each served with special 31 Nights of Halloween x Hocus Pocus cups and spooks. Sarah’s Chilling Churro Shake mixes Carvel’s Churro Crunchies and cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream with whipped cream and yellow sprinkles on top. Winnie’s Glorious Cake Batter Shake features Carvel’s cake batter ice cream with whipped cream and orange sprinkles. The third shake is Mary’s Divine Cookies & Cream Shake, which features cookies and cream pieces, Carvel’s classic vanilla soft serve, and violet sprinkles. Each shake will set you back $4.79.

The Sanderson Sisters Shakes are here! Try Sarah’s Chilling Churro, Winnie’s Glorious Cake Batter, and Mary’s Divine Cookies & Cream Shakes (and take home their limited-edition cups & spoons, too!) all October during @FreeformTV @31Nights.

Learn more: https://t.co/1dip5xgMX2 pic.twitter.com/W3nf1HAzxx — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) September 30, 2021

Ryan Portier’s Candler also has several candles inspired by Hocus Pocus and the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup in the works. The Mostly Dead on the Inside limited edition candle is a mix of fall sents like spicy clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg, mixed with harvested pumpkin, buttercream, and vanilla.

The three Sanderson-inspired candles all have titles based on quotes from the film. Sarah Sanderson’s candle is “I Am Beautiful; Boys Will Love Me,” which includes the scenes of mandarin balm, tangelo, eucalyptus, moss, patchouli, sandal tree, amber, and musk. Winifred’s is called “I Put a Spell on You” and features the scents of sugar, cinnamon, chestnut, clove, cedar, cream, tonka bean, and vanilla. Mary’s candle is “I Suggest We Form a Calming Circle,” which has the scents of orange peel, ginger cream, butter, graham cracker, sugar, cinnamon, and clove. These candles are available on Ryan Porter’s website.

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming kicks off on Friday with Casper at 2:30 p.m. ET. The first airing of Hocus Pocus is Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. The movie will air a whopping 14 times during the month, so viewers have plenty of opportunities to see it again or for the first time. The 1993 film is also streaming on Disney+, so you could watch it at any time. Disney is also developing a sequel with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, which will be available on Disney+ in 2022. Anne Fletcher, who directed Step Up, 27 Dresses, The Proposal, and Dumplin’, was signed to direct Hocus Pocus 2.