This recipe is so simple and only requires four ingredients. It tastes delicious.

This recipe is for a lazy dinner that consists of four main ingredients.

The recipe is easy and delicious.

3 The woman who shared her recipe for lazy dinner Credit: TikTok / @sheerin_lemieux

Sheerin says, “I’ve felt lazy ever since we moved to New York. I will tell you about what we have done.”@sheerin_lemieuxTikTok was the first thing that. You can also watch the video below.Referring to both her and her spouse.

It’s the recipe we use every time, she says. “Okay, lets cook for tonight.”

“We bought some caesars and chickpeas.”

Paparika, olive oil and chickpeas. It’s a ton.

She told me to bake the chickpeas at 425°.

The avocados, lemons, and chickpeas are also included. “And then we’ll bread some chicken.”

Sheerin shows the viewers breaded chicken.

“This is chicken. It’s tossed with some Ranch dressing, milk, and eggs.

She said, “We breaded all that in breadcrumbs with flower and then whipped it.”

The chickpeas were served in a bowl with some lettuce.

The Italian breadcrumbs already have seasoning. “We sometimes add parmesan and lemon and avocado.”

She added chicken, Caesar dressing, and a Caesar salad to her salad.

“This salad is so easy. Sheerin described her salad as “a bit more effort, but definitely easier than many other meals”.