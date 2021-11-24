This rare symptom of cancer in young adults is caused by alcohol consumption

Most people have experienced the unpleasant side effects of alcohol at some point in their lives.

Some people never imagined that it could lead them to being diagnosed with cancer.

1 Lymphoma is more common in young people. Around one in 20 patients will experience symptoms when they drink alcohol. Credit to Alamy

A rare form of cancer most prevalent in young people may be triggered by boozing.

Lymphoma cancer can be diagnosed as a form of blood cancer and is detected approximately 19,500 times each year in the UK.

The symptoms include a lump in your neck, armpit, or groin, feeling worn out for no apparent reason, unexplained weight gain, excessive sweating at nights, and constant itching.

There are 60 types of lymphoma. These lymphomas can be broadly divided into Hodgkin, non-Hodgkin, and other categories.

Hodgkin lymphoma is a condition that can be caused by alcohol. The disease is usually diagnosed in the early twenties and over 70s.

One in 20 people will experience alcohol-induced discomfort, according to the study. Lymphoma Action.

This can be felt in the lymphnodes, glands which are often found in the neck or armpit.

Dr Graham Collins, Consultant haematologist, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that lymph glands are. “packed with abnormal cells”Cancer is a serious condition.

He said this to the Central Recorder “Alcohol can relax blood vessels which may lead to a further increase in pressure within the lymph nodes putting a strain on the surrounding capsule and causing pain.”

You may notice swelling, pain, or achy lymph nodes.

Harvard doctors have found that women with Hodgkin Lymphoma are more likely to experience pain from drinking. Anesthesiology.

They said: “The alcohol content of a liqueur-filled chocolate or even a sip of beer has been reported to trigger the pain.

“The onset of pain is immediate; the patient descriptions of pain vary from ‘aching’ to ‘stabbing’, and the intensity ranges from mild to unbearable, forcing some patients to give up alcohol entirely.”

Patients have reported that they took over-the-counter painkillers while drinking. They were unaware that the pain was a sign of a fatal disease.

You can take, for instance: Doctors in Nashville One 31-year old man described how he had taken ibuprofen three times a day for the past three months.

After consuming only two to three sips of alcohol, he complained of severe chest pain.

According to Nashville medics, the man had also experienced occasional fevers, night-sweats, and general fatigue.

Scans revealed a mass in the man’s lung. A biopsy of a lymph node from his windpipe confirmed that he had Hodgkin lymphoma.

He experienced complete remissions and was able enjoy alcohol again. The chest pain had stopped quickly after chemotherapy.

Another maleChina’s 32-year old man, guessed he had sciatica. This was then exacerbated by his drinking, until medics diagnosed him with cancer.

Lymphoma cancer is nearly always treatable; most people live for many years after being diagnosed.

Unfortunately, each year in the UK, over 500 people are killed by Hodgkin or non-Hodgkin.

Following her diagnosis, Charlotte Cox founded Lymphoma Out Loud charity