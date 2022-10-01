This new release is a hit with people all over the world.

Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix special EntergalacticIt was launched on Friday, September 30 to rave reviews and a 100 percent customer satisfaction. Rotten Tomatoes score, presenting a triumph of art, story, and music — and adding yet another reminder of how this year has given Netflix subscribers so many similarly unique and memorable animated projects to enjoy.

Special for 90 minutes oozes charm and good vibes, and is built around one of the oldest stories in the book (one that people, nevertheless, don’t seem to ever get tired of). Boy meets girl. The boy is a feisty, passionate young man who must balance his artistic ambitions with his needs.

EntergalacticSpecial Netflix animation

Adult-oriented animated Netflix movies will be loved by many. Entergalactic. From the slick visuals and gorgeous animation to the fashions, the soundtrack, and the love story at the center of it all, this visual complement to Kid Cudi’s new album of the same name has arrived — at least for this writer — just in the nick of time.

It’s a refreshing antidote against the depressing, real-world ennui that is the current moment. No wonder it has already received an excellent Rotten Tomatoes score as soon as streaming became available.

“Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present the television event Entergalactic,” Netflix’s synopsis explains. “An original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success.

“Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.”

Williams and Mescudi were not the only ones who appeared. Entergalactic also includes Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

Along with earlier Netflix animated fare geared toward adults released this year — including the series ArcaneThe amazing, but also the mundane JibaroEpisode starting Love, Death & Robots — Entergalactic is a reminder that there are so many gems on the streamer worthy of your time that fall outside the platform’s high-profile slate of TV shows and big-budget movies. If Netflix continued to release more of these gems, we should feel so fortunate.