This Netflix tweet doesn’t seem to be aging well.

When you’re in the public eye, old tweets can come back to haunt you. That’s the case whether you’re a politician, a celebrity — or even the biggest streaming service in the world. Regarding the latter, the Netflix password sharing crackdown that’s getting under way in part of the world has spawned a predictable flood of news coverage. A lot of predictions have been made about the reasons Netflix is targeting moochers.

Perhaps the streamer is feeling the effect of a subscriber slowdown the most. And increasingly wants the money it’s missing out on because of freeloaders. Nevertheless, it wasn’t that long ago when no less than the official Netflix Twitter account was … let’s just say, a vocal enthusiast for the joys of password-sharing.

Netflix allows password sharing

First, let’s talk about the basics. Netflix offers tiered pricing plans, which, depending on your plan, allow for up to four simultaneous Netflix streaming streams. This allows password sharing among at most some Netflix users.

However, Netflix’s terms of service are also explicit. “The Netflix service and any content accessed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only,” These terms are as follows, “and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

In an announcement on Wednesday, March 16, Netflix explained in a company press release that it’s going to start prompting password-sharers who don’t live in the physical household of the main account holder to start paying up. This practice has many other impacts. “our ability to invest in great new TV and films”For subscribers. That’s according to Netflix director of product innovation Chengyi Long In a company news release.

It will continue for a long time. “So for the last year, we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”This new initiative will appear first in three countries outside the US. According to the company, it will be first realized in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few days.

Retrospectively, however, it may have been more beneficial if the streamer never tweeted the following:

“Love is sharing a password”

The tweet below could be viewed as a sloppy posting similar to the majority of the nonsense posted on the platform by people desperate for attention. I’ve included an image of the tweet in question, by the way, and not the tweet itself. In case Netflix takes it down because of … well, you know.

Image source: Twitter

An image of the tweet was shared earlier this week by @PoorlyAgedStuff via Twitter. In a tweet that’s racked up more than half a million likes. Another Twitter user was lamentedThis is a discussion about the same “Love is sharing a password”Netflix:

“@netflix so you guys are going to bang people out for sharing passwords AFTER raising prices, and I just wanted to let you know that I’m out after Ozark. It’s been a fun 12-15 years guys. Godspeed. Love is deleting my account.”

What’s coming

As part of the aforementioned crackdown, these are the two new features Netflix says it’s launching to crack down on password-sharing. These features are only available in certain countries (not the US), and will not be available worldwide.

Add an extra member Subscribers on Netflix’s Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with. Each account can have its own profile. They can also have their own login and password. And, Netflix’s announcement continues, “at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru.”

Subscribers on Netflix’s Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with. Each account can have its own profile. They can also have their own login and password. And, Netflix’s announcement continues, “at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru.” Transfer your profile to a new account: Again, per Netflix, subscribers on the streaming platform’s Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account. Doing so can also keep the account’s viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.

Additional Netflix coverageCheck out our coverage on the latest Netflix series and movies.