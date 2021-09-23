This Morning’s Rochelle Humes ‘overwhelmed’ as she says juggling life is ‘intense’

This Morning’s Rochelle Humes has told fans she finds juggling her career and family “overwhelming” as she admits that life has been coming at her “fast”.

The mum-of-3 admitted that she struggles to find the time to herself and even though her family helps her manage her home.

Updating her fans on her social media platform, Rochelle, 32, said: “These last few months, I’m finding that life is coming at me fast.

“Firstly I need more hours in the day- don’t we all. Secondly, it’s all too overwhelming right now. It’s intense to be able to do everything well,” she admitted.









She continued: “So I’m just having to find these moments of calm in the evening. Whether that’s having a bath and like ending up in an Instagram hole, cos sometimes that is good for me.

“Or just really trying to switch off, because work is so full on at the minute, and I’m not really exercising, which I actually never thought I’d be that person that says this, but I’m really missing it.

“I’m really missing that hour in the day where I think of nothing else than to work out.”







(Image: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)



Rochelle and her presenter husband Marvin Humes both have jam packed careers, with Marvin’s band JLS recently releasing new music.

The couple married in 2012 and had their first child, Alaia May, now seven, in May 2013. They also welcomed Valentina Raine in March 2017.

Last year, the couple welcomed Blake their first son together.







(Image: Rochelle Humes/Instagram)



Previously, Rochelle and Marvin decided not to post any images of their children on their social media platforms.

The pair shared a glimpse with their fans in January 2020.

In a long Instagram post, Rochelle, an ex-singer from The Saturdays explained to fans why they chose to keep their daughters’ identities secret.

She penned: “Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything…but we’ve made the choice to share a little bit more of our family.

“Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don’t really have the answer…Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let’s face it none of us really have this figured out..”

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.