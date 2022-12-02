This leak might have ruined Deadpool 3’s plot

We’ve been waiting for Deadpool 3 for years, and now it’s finally in the works. The movie is part of Marvel’s MCU Phase 6, which concludes the Multiverse Saga. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), joins the MCU right in time Avengers 5 And Avengers 6Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), will be along on the journey. And it’ll be quite a ride if the Deadpool 3 The plot rumor has just been dropped is true.

As with all MCU leaks, we’ll warn you that You might find some spoilers below..

We don’t need Deadpool 3 We won’t spoil the plot, but you will know that this sequel is a multiverse film. Marvel needs to take Deadpool out of his current reality and into the MCU. He is actually the Fox Universe, a collection of movies that Disney already has.

That’s why having Jackman’s Wolverine in the MCU is possible. Disney has already acquired the film rights for the character, 21st Century Fox having purchased them. Marvel only needed Jackman’s declaration that he would like to reprise his role as Wolverine.

Logo for Deadpool 3. Image Source: Marvel Studios

Spoilers can be a problem. Deadpool 3 Rumours suggest that the film will return to Fox Universe. This includes the 2005 movie. Fantastic Four movie. Mobius (Owen Wilson), will also reportedly play a major role. Deadpool 3. That’s another plot detail that makes sense, as the TVA is one way for Deadpool to journey to the MCU’s primary reality.

Rumours suggest that Wolverine may play a more prominent role than a mere cameo in the sequel.

It Deadpool 3 Splinter plot

Leaker who goes under the name MyTimeToShineHello The following short was posted to Twitter Deadpool 3 Summary of the plot “Deadpool kills the Fox Universe.” That’s it. That’s the whole leak.

Deadpool 3 premieres on November 8th, 2024, so there’s plenty of time for the film’s plot to leak in full. Marvel must shoot the film at least one year after its release date, to ensure it can finish the project. Put differently, Reynolds & Co. must know the film’s plot. Insiders may have an idea of the film’s plot.

This leaker posted details regarding unreleased MCU project information in the past. There’s reason to believe she has access to accurate information.

The leaker could be speculated here. Marvel could adapt the concept. Deadpool Comics storyline. Deadpool’s killing of the X-Men would link the MCU with that reality, and eliminate it.

Other rumors say that Marvel won’t make new X-Men movies before giving the previous characters a proper send-off. Although Deadpool may not kill them, it might be the right way to send off.

While we’re at it, we can’t but wonder whether Deadpool will also kill Wolverine. This plot leak may be true.

Deadpool 3 plot leaks aside, we’ll remind you that Marvel’s Kevin Feige teased that the film should deliver a high-stakes story similar to what Marvel has done with third installments in other franchises.

