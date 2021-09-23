This Is Why Stevie Nicks Doesn’t Have Any Children

This Is Why Stevie Nicks Doesn't Have Any Children
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

This Is Why Stevie Nicks Doesn't Have Any Children

Stevie Nicks’ passion for her craft is nothing but admirable. It’s also why she didn’t have a family. According to Natalie Maines in her 2002 interview with InStyle, music is the love of Nicks’ life and that meant letting go of everything else and focusing on it alone.

“It’s like, do you want to be an artist and a writer, or a wife and a lover? With kids, your focus changes. I don’t want to go to PTA meetings,” InStyle spoke with Nicks. Nicks also shared that she has had difficulties dating. “You know, that black limousine drives up and I get in and I go away,” She shared. “There are very few men who don’t get that glowy look, who can rise above the rock star thing and go, ‘I’m not going to look at her as Stevie Nicks, but instead as a nice woman.'” She didn’t let this stop her believing in love. “I still believe in love. You never know when it is going to walk through your door.”

Nicks acknowledged that she didn’t want to be a mom to elementary-aged children, but she said that she doesn’t think she could be an artist if she had children. Find out more.

Latest News

Previous articleMy wife got our two-month-old daughter’s ears pierced behind my back, I took them out, now she says I’m disrespectful
Next articleShirley Ballas admits her first audition for Strictly was ‘an absolute disaster’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder