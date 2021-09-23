This Is Why Stevie Nicks Doesn’t Have Any Children

Stevie Nicks’ passion for her craft is nothing but admirable. It’s also why she didn’t have a family. According to Natalie Maines in her 2002 interview with InStyle, music is the love of Nicks’ life and that meant letting go of everything else and focusing on it alone.

“It’s like, do you want to be an artist and a writer, or a wife and a lover? With kids, your focus changes. I don’t want to go to PTA meetings,” InStyle spoke with Nicks. Nicks also shared that she has had difficulties dating. “You know, that black limousine drives up and I get in and I go away,” She shared. “There are very few men who don’t get that glowy look, who can rise above the rock star thing and go, ‘I’m not going to look at her as Stevie Nicks, but instead as a nice woman.'” She didn’t let this stop her believing in love. “I still believe in love. You never know when it is going to walk through your door.”

