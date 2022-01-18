This is where Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, in a spot that would make any future princess so excited.

According to The TelegraphThe Duke of Cambridge proposed to his future wife in a log cabin in Kenya. It was just the two of them with no paparazzi or cameras in sight — and a whopper of a ring that used to belong to William’s late mother, Princess Diana. During a speech at The UK-Africa Investment Summit in 2020William explained to Kate why he traveled so far before proposing. He shared his story with the audience that evening. “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”

William knows without doubt that Africa is a special place. He even mentioned that he and Kate are fond of it. “hope to have the chance to visit many more countries in the future and share our mutual love of your continent with our children.”But William Did also admit that it might have taken him longer than expected to propose to Kate — and for a very relatable reason.