This is what really happens when you get a mammogram
By Tom O'Brien
You will need to dress from the waist down for your mammogram appointment. The technician will position your breasts one by one between two imaging plates. They will then gently compress the breasts with gradual pressure. This allows you to ensure that your breasts are flattened and still to allow for the best imaging. Planned Parenthood. It is likely that the exam will last around 15 minutes.

The technician will not be able or able to give you the results of your exam. Their job is to make sure the images are in good quality before they go to the radiologists. Once the images are received, the radioologist will examine them and determine if there are any signs of cancer. Then they will send the images to your doctor. The results usually take a few weeks, according to the Radiologist. CDC.

