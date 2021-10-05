This Is What Really Causes Red Eyes

Sometimes red eyes mean you should pay a visit to the doctor. According to Cleveland Clinic, one of the most common eye infections is conjunctivitis, or pink eye. This health issue is a contagious infection that targets the conjunctiva, which is the membrane that covers a good portion of the front of the eye. When this membrane is infected, the blood vessels in the eye become swollen and give the eye its signature pink color. Pink eye is often accompanied by discharge and excess tears. Conjunctivitis can be viral or bacterial.

Red eyes can also be caused by injuries, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and fatigue. If you experience red eyes that do not correct themselves within a day or two, it’s best to visit your doctor. They will help you determine the cause of the redness and the best treatment plan moving forward, whether you have pink eye or eye fatigue.