This is what Jesse Spencer’s and Kara Killmer’s relationship looks like in real life

“Chicago Fire”Fans are worried about the on-screen romance between “Brettsey” is not doing so well — leading many to wonder if Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer’s relationship in real life is still going strong?

After leaving the show in the middle, Spencer returned to the role of Matt Casey at the conclusion of Season 10. NBC Insider.Casey made the decision to leave the firehouse in order to move to Oregon to take care of his deceased best friend. Brett and Casey began a long distance relationship. According to TV Line, Spencer expressed regret at his relationship with Killmer after he quit the show. “It was difficult because I really like Kara. We’ve established a really, really nice relationship. I loved working with her.”

Speak with Starry Magazine in 2020, Killmer echoed similar sentiments — revealing that she loves working with Spencer and will do anything to keep it that way. “If them being in a romantic relationship means if I get to work with Jesse more than great. If them staying friends means I get to work with Jesse more than that’s what I want. Whatever scenario allows me to get to work with Jesse that’s what I want.”What does this mean for Spencer, who left the show in 2021?