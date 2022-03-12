This is what I do as a PT to get rid my beer belly (WITHOUT giving up pints).

There are two types.

One is half a dozen cans beer, while the other is a set with rock hard abs.

1 Men are more likely to have a gun. “beer bellies” Credit to Alamy

And if you’re a lover of the former, it’s unlikely you’ll have the latter.

The most well-known thing about men is the “beer belly”It is true, however, that women are more likely to have them than men.

Tom Opper is an online personal trainer Top Fitness, says: “Men are often more likely than women to have a beer belly for a couple of different reasons.

“Firstly, men tend to favour beer as their go-to drink more than women, and are also more likely to binge-drink than women.

“Secondly, where we store excess body fat is determined by our genetics, and men generally tend to hold body fat around their belly, while women more often store body fat around the hips and thighs.”

Tom stated that clients often ask him how to get rid off the problem. “dreaded ‘beer belly’”.

It’s impossible to target fat loss in one area, so Tom says you’ll need to focus on losing weight more generally.

“You need to regulate your calorie consumption and – ideally – increase your activity levels in order to ensure your body is burning enough calories.”

Most read in Diet & Fitness

The good news is you don’t have to cut pints out entirely. The bad news is, even if you did, your belly won’t simply vanish.

These are Tom’s top tips for shifting belly fat:

Get LESS beer

First, it is important to understand that a pint a beer has 240 calories and a pint a lager around 180.

“If you’d usually drink five pints of 5% lager on a Friday night, this would equate to just under 1,200 calories, which roughly equates to about five Mars Bars,”Tom.

Unsurprisingly, Tom says reducing the amount of beer you drink will help shift your middle tire – but you don’t have to cut alcohol out entirely.

“Cutting down to just two pints of a lower-calorie alternative, such as a gin and slimline tonic (56 calories for a single measure) or even a zero-calorie soft drink such as Diet Coke, can instantly mean more than 500 calories saved.

“Over the course of a month, that’s 2,000 calories, and over a year that’s 24,000 calories saved – the equivalent of 120 Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts.”

Stick to a calorie deficit

Tom believes that the most important principle to losing body fat is to eat fewer calories per day than you burn.

Tom believes that calorie counting can be a tedious task. However, you can still use a strategy known to as “calorie borrowing”You can lose weight and still enjoy the things that you love.

You can save over 500 calories by consuming only two pints of a lower calorie substitute. Tom

Instead of sticking to a daily calorie allowance (say 2,000), you can give yourself a weekly allowance. “budget”You can choose to spend 14,000

“You can then plan ahead and schedule in a couple of lower-calorie days at 1,500 calories to give yourself an extra 1,000 calories to use how you like,”Tom explains.

“It’s perfect for being able to fit in a meal out at the weekend, or an extra couple of pints at after-work drinks, while still dropping fat.

“For lower calorie days, prioritise protein-rich foods – which are more filling than carbohydrates or fats – and vegetables, which are both low in calories and extremely rich in the important nutrients.”

Get lifting

When the belly fat starts to melt off, you’ll want to make sure there is some muscle behind it.

Weight lifting can help you get rid of your flabby appearance and instead create lean muscle while you lose weight.

“Resistance training is key for this, helping you to sculpt a lean, powerful physique that losing weight will allow you to showcase,”He said.

It’s also a great fat burner – more so than cardio, as Tom argues the impact of high intensity training (HIIT) is “very minimal in terms of extra calories burned”.

“When weight training, try to ensure you’re hitting all the major movement patterns (squat, hip hinge, horizontal push/pull, vertical push/pull and rotation), either in a session or across a week of training,”Tom.

“Where possible, build your sessions around compound exercises – exercises that work multiple joints or muscle groups at a time – which give you the most bang for your buck in terms of both your time spent in the gym and calories burned.”

Don’t forget “NEAT”

“The real determinant of how many calories you burn through activity is not how many times a week you work out, but rather how much you move throughout the day,”Tom.

This is called Non Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (or NEAT), and it is basically all movement that we do not have to do in a gym.

It “accounts for far more calories burned in comparison,”Tom says that this includes things like carrying the shopping or walking.

“If you hate the idea of going for a long run or pushing yourself through a gruelling HIIT session, increasing your activity levels across the day can be a far easier, more accessible option that will still significantly increase the number of calories you burn if done regularly,”He said.

“You can do it for free, it doesn’t require any special exercise kit or a monthly gym membership.”

More sleep

It is easy to forget that sleep is crucial for fat loss.

“Getting seven to nine hours of sleep per night, and establishing a regular sleep pattern, comes with a tremendous number of physical and psychological benefits,”Tom.

After a bad night’s sleep, you naturally crave high-calorie, sugary, and fatty foods. Tom

He warns that when you’re sleep-deprived, “your levels of a hormone called Ghrelin, which is responsible for controlling and stimulating hunger, increase, which makes you feel hungrier throughout the day”.

“This issue is exacerbated by a hormone called Leptin, which essentially tells your body when it’s full, being suppressed when you don’t get enough sleep, meaning you’re likely to eat more,”Tom.

“Furthermore, you naturally crave sugary, fatty and highly-calorific foods the day after a night of bad sleep, to give you a much-needed energy boost when you’re tired.”

This can all lead directly to weight gain and overeating.

Be consistent, not perfection

Be consistent, not perfection. This cannot be sustained for very long. And when you slip up, don’t throw the towel in.

“In the vast majority of cases, making healthy lifestyle changes does not mean turning your life upside down,”Tom.

“Rather, incorporate one or two healthy habits that do not need a great deal of motivation to stick to consistently, making them a part of your everyday routine, and building from there.

“When incorporating any new habit, ask yourself whether you could genuinely see yourself sticking to it for the rest of your life or, at the very least, for six months.

“If the answer is no, the habit won’t work for you long-term, and you run the risk of backsliding into the old behaviours that brought about the beer belly in the first place.

“Rather than daily gym sessions, could you commit to hitting 6,000 steps a day?

“Instead of committing yourself to a restrictive Keto diet, could you simply aim to hit a daily calorie and protein target, using the foods you already eat.”