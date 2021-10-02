This is What Happens When You Eat Pumpkin Everyday

Enjoy pumpkin and don’t throw out the seeds. According to HealthlinePumpkin seeds are high in nutrients. Pumpkin seeds are rich in vitamin K, phosphorous, manganese and magnesium. They also have iron, zinc, copper, and zinc. They are rich in antioxidants and polyunsaturated oils. You can lower your risk of developing stomach, breast and lung cancers. Pumpkin seeds are good for you. They are also known to improve your urinary function, regulate your blood sugar, and promote a healthy heart.

Pumpkin can be enjoyed in many different ways every day. “Treat it like you would any winter squash,”Justine Kelly, executive chef, and co-founder Sun Basket meal delivery service, said Women’s Health. “Roast it, steam it, or cut it into chunks and add it to soups, stews, and curries.”Blend some pumpkin puree with the other ingredients to make a healthy breakfast. Pumpkin puree can also be used to make pancakes, yogurt, or other breakfast foods. You can also use pumpkin in soups and curries.