This Is What Happens When You Eat Garlic Every Day

While garlic is going to be safe to eat for most people, medical experts at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) point out that there are some risks and potential side effects to take into consideration. Raw garlic can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach upset, and malodorous breath. It is possible to become allergic to garlic. The most common symptoms you will encounter if you are allergic to garlic are asthma and contact dermatitis, according to NY Allergy & Sinus Centers.

NIH experts say that garlic supplements could cause internal bleeding. Talk to your doctor if you are currently taking medication or are considering having surgery. Garlic supplements can interfere with the effectiveness of some drugs. If you take garlic supplements with other dietary herbs and supplements, it may lead to a dangerous interaction.

Current research shows that eating a moderate amount of garlic daily is safe and beneficial for your health. However, every person’s body is unique and you should talk to your doctor about eating garlic.