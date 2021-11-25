This is what happens if you take too much Insulin

But, too much insulin administered can be a problem. According to Medical News TodayWhen you consume more sugar than you need, your blood cells absorb more glucose, which can lead to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels). Hypoglycemia can cause anxiety, blurred or two-sided vision, confusion, irritability and rapid heartbeat. Drinking fruit juice, eating a piece or honey can help you get more glucose into your blood. A severe hypoglycemia may cause seizures and loss of consciousness.

It is vital to promptly treat severe hypoglycemia. To help someone suffering from severe hypoglycemia, you can rub honey on their cheeks. If they become unconscious, don’t try to put anything into their mouth. Instead, call 911 for emergency assistance. When in the hospital, a person with severe hypoglycemia will most likely receive an intravenous solution that will help normalize their blood sugar levels (per Medical News Today).