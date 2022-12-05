This is What Actually Happened when Hugh Jackman met The Queen

Hugh Jackman’s first encounter with Queen Elizabeth II happened in April 1999, when he sang in “Oklahoma!” Part of the Royal Command Performance. The actor said that it was a public holiday at the time in Australia’s hometown, and the entire country was celebrating her birthday. However, to Her Majesty’s surprise and amusement, he didn’t realize that such an event existed. “When she eventually came around to me, I was introduced as an Australian. She went, ‘Oh, an Australian.’ ‘I said yes, I am. In fact, ma’am, today in Australia we celebrate your birthday,'” Jackman was recall. “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” 2003 “‘Oh really?’ And she looked at all her aides, ‘Is that true?’ And they all said yes.” On behalf of his family, he continued to wish the queen happy birthday. “She said, ‘Well, thank you.’ And that was it and walked on,” Jackman added

Speak with Ali Plumb is BBC Radio 1’s film criticJackman claimed that he was “really motivated” by Australian cricket legend Dennis Lillee during his first meeting with the queen. Lillee famously broke royal protocol by trying to get the queen’s autograph during the Melbourne Centenary Test in 1977, per Mirror. “Lillee was told you’re not allowed to ask anything and thought, ‘I’m never going to meet her again,'” Jackman. “So when she came to him, he said, ‘Can I have your autograph?’ And she did it for him.”