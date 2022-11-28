This is my story as a mom-of-3 – What to do when your child curses? And why swear jars never work

It’s a proven and trusted method that many parents trust.

One mum explained that swear jars don’t work because of confusing boundaries.

1 One mother-of-three reveals why swearing jars are useless for children cursing Credit: Getty

Margaret Ables, mother of three children, shared her story on What Fresh Hell: The Face of Motherhood.

“I don’t recommend blank facing and ignoring swearing because I think it becomes just pushing those boundaries,” Sie said.

“In my household it is like this: Kid swears. I might even say. ‘We don’t swear in this house and I don’t want to hear another swear word.

“‘If I hear another swear word tonight you’re off of screens for the rest of the day.

Are you trying to express something? Do you feel frustrated?

“‘Let’s have a talk about that but we’re not doing it with swear words.’”

Elle said that while she does her best to not react to swear words from her children, she will still apply consequences.

However, that will not be the end of her story.

“It works for some people,” She thought.

“But I just find again that it feels to me like a negotiation that I don’t want to be in with my kids.

“And it feels a little bit like we’re letting it in and then we have to put parameters around it.

“For me, the easiest tactic has been, this is not allowed – this is the consequence.”