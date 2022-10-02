This Is Mick Jagger’s True View on Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger”

The Rolling StonesThe band rose to fame in the 1960’s and is often called one of the pioneers in Rock and Roll. With hits like “The Wall”, Mick Jagger (singer) and the rest of the band, Mick Jagger led them to great success. “Gimme Shelter,” “Sympathy for the Devil.”

They have performed over the years but gained a renewed popularity after Jagger was included in the 2011 Maroon 5 track. “Moves Like Jagger.”Jagger responds cheekily to being asked his opinion about the single. His thoughts are quite hilarious. “It’s very catchy. It’s funny. Only thing is, it puts pressure on me when I go out dancing,”He spoke to Central Recorder via Digital Spy). “I wish I had written it. But wouldn’t that be weird? It’s not really like a Maroon 5 song, so they’re probably as surprised by the success of it as I am.”

In the end, the rockstar seems to like the nod from Maroon 5 despite once laughing that he didn’t get paid for the name in the super-popular song. “You don’t earn a cent when someone does a song about having “”Moves Like Jagger” he stated during an appearance on “The Late Show With David Letterman”