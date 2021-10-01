This is how Queen Elizabeth helped to mold Prince William into a future King.

Robert Lacey, Royal historian spoke to PeopleMagazine about Prince William’s role as Queen Elizabeth over the years. It all began as a teenager during the time that Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced. Lacey explained that the queen took William under her wing and started spending time one-on-one with him. Prince Philip, William’s grandfather, suggested that William have weekly lunches at home with his grandmother. The queen and William would discuss business at these lunches. “When the time came for the Queen to talk business with William, Philip would quietly excuse himself because he didn’t feel that the constitutional side of the Queen’s job was something he wanted to interfere in,”Lacey stated.

Many believe that William will do everything he can to modernize the monarchy and bring a different vibe when he becomes king. People are told by Lacey that William is the one who is. “paving the way forward,”He is doing this with the help of his grandmother’s training.