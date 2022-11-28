This is How Old Christina Ricci was When She Was Playing Wednesday Addams

Christina Ricci is a legend as the Wednesday Addams actor. At 11 years of age, Ricci appeared in the film and thoroughly enjoyed it. “I loved playing Wednesday because nobody ever told me to smile bigger, or to do it again but with more enthusiasm,” They told her W Magazine. “I never had to pretend in the way that I had to at other times when I was a child.”

When she appeared in The Prequel, she was only 13 and excited about the chance to reprise the role. “The thing about Wednesday that people love so much is that she is someone who is completely allowed by her family to be 100 percent herself,” Elle continued. “To play somebody who doesn’t have to please others felt great.” It’s been over three decades since Ricci first appeared in “The Addams Family,” She’s now getting ready to start it over. According to DeadlineThe actor was added to the Netflix cast. “Wednesday,” a live-action show directed by Tim Burton.

“You” Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday. Ricci is a new character.