This is how much some actors are making from residual checks

Mandy Moore has revealed how much money she earned through residuals. Now other actors are coming forward with shocking remarks. D.M. Jul. The 27th of July 2023 will be published at 11:00 pm. ET Source: Getty

During the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Strike (SAG – AFTRA), Hollywood actors revealed on social media residuals they had received after working in popular Hollywood productions. In all, it is believed that nearly 65,000 Hollywood actors have taken part in the strike. This follows the failed negotiation between the Writers Guild and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Continued below the advertisement

Fran Drescher was the SAG-AFTRA’s president on 13 July. She slammed executives of studios for refusing to engage in a constructive resolution. “They stand on the wrong side of history,” Fran exclaimed A press conference was held. Adding, “If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble. We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business.” Fran went on to suggest that actors and writers are being lowballed thanks to the influx of streaming services.

Many actors who have been part of major studio productions and sold their rights to them, revealed the staggering amounts they earned.

Continued below the advertisement

Source: Getty

What is the average amount actors receive from their residuals?

Jason Sudeikis Alison Janney Olivia Wilde and many other famous people have taken part in the protests. The Guardian. Other, such as My Best Friend’s Dermot Mulroney has shown more support for the wedding. Dermot walked bravely off set. View in support of the writer’s strike, long before the actors joined the movement.

Continued below the advertisement

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore – who starred in This Is Us – She revealed the amount of residual payments she gets from streaming services. During an Interview with The Hollywood ReporterThe Emmy nominee revealed that once she was given a one-cent check. “The residual issue is a huge issue,” Mandy said. Adding, “I was talking with my business manager, who said he’s received a residual for a penny and two pennies.”

Continued below the advertisement

Mandy joined Mandy Scandal Katie Lowes is an actress, and she suggested to me that streaming services also pay her small residuals. Since then several actors have been sharing the earnings from residual checks. William Stanford Davis appears in Abbott Elementary, Showed a Check For example, 5 cents. Similarly, K.C. K.C. Kamil McFadden is a former actor who has shared many a Video The checks ranged from 1 cent up to $2.61.

Continued below the advertisement

What are residual cheques?

It is no secret that some of Hollywood’s leading actors are very wealthy. According to Forbes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the highest-paid actor in 2020, making more than $87 million a year. The outlet reports that the former professional wrestler earned a whopping $23.5 million for his role on Netflix’s Red Alert, alone. Not all actors have the same level of success, so some depend on residual income to augment their income.

Source: Getty