This is Derek Hough’s replacement in the DWTS Finale

Derek Hough will miss the scheduled event because of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. “Dancing with the Stars”Finale on November 22. Filling in for him will be someone very close to Hough — both in relationship, in style, and even in looks.

It was officially announced on “DWTS” InstagramJulianne Hough, Derek’s sister, will be sitting behind the judge’s desk. Julianne Hough, a former professional on the long-running dance series and a regular on the show from 2007 through 2009, is like Derek. While she doesn’t hold the record for the most Mirror Ball trophies — only her brother Derek holds that title, with six — she has The trophy was taken home twiceAnd so on. She won in Season 4 while partnered with Olympic speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno, and then again the following year, dancing with race car driver Hélio Castroneves.

Again, like Derek, Julianne also As a judgeThe dance competition that ran from 2014 to 2017 starting in Season 19 & staying Season 24. For Season 30, she will be back with longtime judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. Although it is a sad moment, Derek will not be able finish this season. “Dancing with the Stars,”We are confident that Julianne will take care of the show. We wish Derek a speedy recovery.