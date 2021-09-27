This IS A Common Mistake Every Mom Makes with Their Sleeping Babies!

Newborn babies have strange sleeping habits, but one mother’s recent video showed that she misunderstood nap time for many years. She is on her fourth child and has only now learned a very helpful tip.

Babies can make it difficult for fathers and mothers to get enough sleep. For years, Chrissy Horton had been in the habit of lulling her babies to sleep whenever they were restless. Recently, however, she discovered a life-changing trip.

Horton wishes that she would have discovered this tip year earlier. So, she shared it on her TikTok Page to help other viewers. She explained to people that babies can have one of two types of sleep.

TWO TYPES OF SLEEP

Babies have quiet and active sleep. Mom Horton admitted to only learning this recently, despite already being a mother to four little ones.

According to the mother, babies can appear awake even though they are sleeping soundly.

WISHED SHE KNEW ABOUT IT SOONER

Little ones can be wriggling around and even appear restless. But this doesn’t mean they are not awake. Horton credits an Instagram account, Taking Cara Babies, for teaching her about this.

In her video, Horton said:

“Please tell me I’m not the only parent who just discovered this about sleeping and newborns. I am on my fourth kid, MY FOURTH KID, and I just learned this about sleeping.”

THOUGHT HER BABY WAS FRUSTRATED

Horton continued by explaining that this tip would have “saved” her a lot of time and effort if she had known about it. She then displayed her newborn engaged in both quiet sleep and active sleep in the next frames.

She expressed that babies can experience active sleep up to”fifty percent of the time.” She added: “I would hear my babies do this and just assume that they were frustrated.”

WAKING THEM UP

She detailed that this led her to pick them up for comfort, but she was actually only waking them up. She urged mothers to “give it a few seconds” first to allow the baby to settle without any help.

The video was divided by netizens in the comments section. Many parents were shocked that she didn’t know this. One user even stated that this information was “common sense.”

THE ONLINE REACTION

Despite this, much of the online community thanked her for the advice. A mom-to-be said: “I’m due in a few weeks, and your tips have helped me prepare more than you know. Thank you.”

Another shared: “I’m on my 7th (three weeks old), and I can’t sleep when he squirms like this.” The TikTok replied: “I know it’s hard” before congratulating the user on their new addition to the family.