This Greek island is a great choice for families, with its best beach and 27C temperature.

RECREATING that romantic scene from film Captain Corelli’s Mandolin where Christian Bale sails up to Penelope Cruz might have been a push.

But our version, where my boyfriend, three-year-old son and I moored off the scenic beaches of Kefalonia’s south-west coast in a rented motor boat, was just as magical.

5 Assos beach in Kefalonia, Greece Credit: Shutterstock

5 Seven nights’ self-catering in Villa Penelope is from £479 in total, based on six sharing, arriving October 15 Credit: https://www.jamesvillas.co.uk/

5 The breathtaking scenery and lighthouse of Argostoli Credit: Shutterstock

For six blissful hours, we snacked on olives, feta and Cheetos, listened to reggae music and floated on the inflatable ring we’d rigged up to the back of the boat.

It was our largest expenditure of the week but, at 120 Euros per day, it was worth the price.

You might imagine holidaying on a Greek Island with footballers from Mykonos or famous people from Santorini.

But now I have a young son, I’m after purse-friendly accommodation, food and entertainment over posh cocktails and exclusive beach clubs.

Fortunately, Kefalonia in the Ionian Sea — a Hollywood star in its own right thanks to the 2001 film version of Louis de Bernieres wartime novel — ticks all the boxes and boasts what is often claimed as Greece’s best beach.

Amazing secret

We spent a week on the island in mid-May and enjoyed everything it had to offer — without spending too much money.

This was partly due to the fact that we avoided school holidays.

Villa Penelope was thus much cheaper than the capital of Argostoli.

This October, the charming three-bed property costs from £479 a week (£80pp for six people). You also get stunning views of the sea and a huge swimming pool.

We were among the few tourists on the island due to our timing.

However, the weather was perfect. The average temperature was 21C in May and October respectively.

There were also no people. Looking out at Myrtos beach, which is regularly named one of Greece’s top five, it felt like we were being let in on a great secret.

We were almost entirely empty of the bright white shoreline, and the stunningly clear aquamarine water.

We’d made it to the beach at noon — something every Greek travel blog advises against because of the struggle to find parking.

The 1.5-mile stretch of coarse white pebbles and sand was populated by 20 people.

It was so peaceful that a digital nomad even set up his van office overlooking the ocean in the parking lot.

So we spent a blissful hour floating in the best-looking waters I’ve seen in Europe, before enjoying a picnic of feta pie, spanakopita, beef tomatoes and olives.

Greece is proud to be home to a rich culinary history, with many excellent tavernas found in remote locations.

Kamaroules Stematelatos Tavernaki was our favourite meal. This cute restaurant is perched on a rocky ridge overlooking a bay that offers a stunning view of sunset.

Its tables were simply laid out on the grass under a canopy of trees.

This was our most expensive meal, but it cost only 74 euros for starters/mains, desserts, and two carafes worth of wine. It featured gyros, tzatziki and mezze dishes, as well as gyros and chicken kebabs. Desserts included chocolate fondant, baklava, and a huge, dense, warm slab of baklava.

Large sea turtles

Two other delicious meals were also enjoyed by us. One was on the shore of Fiscardo, a beautiful fishing village in the north of the Island, and the other was at the charming, pastel-coloured Venetian homes.

The other is at a restaurant in a canteen style just outside Argostoli harbour. It’s called Tzivras Restaurant 33, and has been in operation since (you guessed) 1933.

When we arrived for lunch, the tables were full with old men eating solo. However, we managed to grab two mains including Kefalonia meatpie and moussaka, along with three sides, and wine, for just 35 euros.

If you don’t fancy cooking dinner, they also do generous-sized takeaway portions.

But we wouldn’t cheat on our poolside barbecue at Villa Penelope like that.

The terrace and garden on the hillside had magnificent views of the Ionian Sea. It was positioned west of the island, so that we could enjoy the sunset every evening from our front row seats.

My pre-schooler enjoyed the pool for up to two hours, even though it was not heated. He was wearing a very short wetsuit.

The villa itself was set far back, so we didn’t hear a whisper of road noise despite it being the main route into Argostoli from the airport.

If you’re on a multi-generational holiday, the separate apartment downstairs with its own entry would be especially helpful.

It was great fun to shop for lunches on the terrace. Two very enjoyable mornings were spent looking at fishmongers after the fishermen unloaded their catch hours earlier. There was also butchers, cheesemongers as well as fruit and veg shops, wine shops and bakeries.

My toddler unsurprisingly isn’t very interested in buying groceries, but he was handsomely rewarded for his patience by three sightings of the large sea turtles that float around Argostoli Harbour near the shops every morning, waiting for free fish from the local fishing boats.

He enjoyed it so much that we forked out 20 euros for an hour’s pedalo hire in the harbour, where two more surfaced next to us.

We could not have asked for more on what felt like a perfect holiday made just for us — away from the crowds

5 Christian Bale, Penelope Cruz and Captain Corelli’s Mandolin Credit: Buena Vista International

5 Caroline and her son take advantage of the Kefalonia calm in the early season Credit: Collect