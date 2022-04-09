This four question IQ test will reveal how smart you are

At some stage in everyone’s life, it would be nice to be considered intelligent or at least in possession of a high IQ.

You can take all the IQ tests that you want and read the most complex books available to you but there must be an easier way of gauging how smart you are.

Luckily for you and me, the great folks over at AsapSCIENCE have identified four questions that could help determine how much intelligence you possess.

They assess your emotional intelligence, your verbal and non-verbal abilities, your musical-rhythmic intelligence and your visual intelligence.

To partake in this mini-quiz watch the video below and listen carefully.

How did you get on? Harder than you thought they would be, right?

Well, as you may have noticed, there isn’t one particular way to understand just how intelligent you are, as IQ can cover multiple traits and subjects.

So, while you might be really clever at recognising whether the tone is right in a piece of music, you may have difficulty identifying the correct shape in a line-up of many.

Of course, there is a chance that you got all of those questions right – but don’t feel disheartened if you didn’t.

Intelligence can come in various forms and is sometimes assisted by your personal background and upbringing, and can’t always be easily pinpointed through an IQ test.

