This denim hack instantly tightens your jeans’ waist if they are too wide – and you won’t have to spend a penny!

BEAUTY blogger shares her easy denim hack that will help you cinch your jeans.

She told me it is a simple and useful alteration to make if you have too much waist in your jeans.

3 One beauty expert shared her simple fix for jeans too big in the waist Credit: TikTok/@niciadabarb

Influencer (@niciadabarbThe hack was shared with more than 70,000 TikTok users.

This hack is meant for small-waisted women. “I know your struggle because I am one myself,” said the woman.

The extra space in her jeans was revealed when she pulled the waistband of her jeans.

See how loose these pants are?” She asked.

Let me fix it for you.

Grabbing one of her belt loops, she pushed it through the button.

She said, “It might be tight depending on your pants. But that’s what it is.”

She zipped up the jeans and buttoned them as usual, demonstrating how they fit better.

She stated, “Definitely a change in the game.”

Commenters shared their opinions on the hack.

One commenter joked, “It looks crazy to me.”

Did you know? Another person asked.

3 She put the button of a jean over a belt buckle Credit: TikTok/@niciadabarb