This denim hack instantly tightens your jeans’ waist if they are too wide – and you won’t have to spend a penny!

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

BEAUTY blogger shares her easy denim hack that will help you cinch your jeans.

She told me it is a simple and useful alteration to make if you have too much waist in your jeans.

A beauty influencer shared her quick fix for jeans that were too large in the waist

3

One beauty expert shared her simple fix for jeans too big in the waistCredit: TikTok/@niciadabarb

Influencer (@niciadabarbThe hack was shared with more than 70,000 TikTok users.

This hack is meant for small-waisted women. “I know your struggle because I am one myself,” said the woman.

The extra space in her jeans was revealed when she pulled the waistband of her jeans.

See how loose these pants are?” She asked.

Let me fix it for you.

Grabbing one of her belt loops, she pushed it through the button.

She said, “It might be tight depending on your pants. But that’s what it is.”

She zipped up the jeans and buttoned them as usual, demonstrating how they fit better.

She stated, “Definitely a change in the game.”

Commenters shared their opinions on the hack.

One commenter joked, “It looks crazy to me.”

Did you know? Another person asked.

She brought the jean button over a belt loop

3

She put the button of a jean over a belt buckleCredit: TikTok/@niciadabarb
She showed off the new fit of her jeans

3

The new jeans fit her perfectlyCredit: TikTok/@niciadabarb

Latest News

Previous article
How to stay safe after Asian hornets are spotted near a British seaside resort

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder