Thirsty thieves steal nearly £300k of WKD from factory and escape in tractors

A huge three tractors worth of Blue WKD were stolen from some thirsty thieves.

£280,000 worth of alcohol was quickly grabbed from the Caledonian Bottlers in the East Ayrshire town of Cumnock.

A 700ml bottle of the popular alcopop beverage retails at around £2.80, which means as many as 100,000 bottles could have been taken in the heist.

Kilmarnock Police report that thieves first broke into Scotland brewery at Cumnock Business Park, Saturday 18th September.

But returned in the early hours of Monday, 21st September driving three “HGV tractor/ trailer units” to steal multiple pallets of WKD, Metro reports.

One of the tractor units that contained large quantities of Blue WKD-filled pallets was set ablaze later in the day.







Detective Constable Hugh Dempster at Kilmarnock police office said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information on the actual break-in at Caledonian Bottlers or anyone who may have seen a convoy of three HGV vehicles leaving the premises.

“I’d also ask any drivers who were travelling on the A76 towards Mennock, late on Monday evening, to check their dash-cam footage as they may have captured one or more of the stolen vehicles.

“Anyone who is offered Blue WKD alcohol at a much discounted price is also asked to contact police immediately as this may be the stolen alcohol.”

Brazen thieves took 1,000 pints from a shipwreck that had been left to mature.

The thieves stole the seabed booze off the coast Argentina.

The alcohol was hidden in the wreckage of a fishing vessel by three local breweries.

The Bosses believed it would be safe because it was submerged in water for three miles, just 65ft from Mar de Plata.

The 600lb (1,055 pints!) of booze that was missing from the barrels of alcohol were discovered by divers when they tried to recover them last week.

The stash was stolen and thieves left behind an empty metal casing.

One diver said the “dreams of brewing beer at the bottom of the ocean” had been ruined by the crooks.