Things You Shouldn’t Say to Identical Twins, According to One

By Tom O'Brien
Don’t ask: “If you are identical, why is your sister taller?”

Mikhaila and Aimee pictured in 2019.

One thing that has been constantly pointed out to me is that Aimee is taller by two inches, which has made some people question whether we are identical. 

According to the Stanford Department of Genetics’ Tech Interactive, some identical twins can have different heights and weights because these factors aren’t just controlled by DNA, but also by lifestyle factors.

Some scientists believe that DNA is responsible for about 80% of a person’s height, according to a 2016 research paper published by Nutrition Reviews, which is cited in an article by Medical News Today. 

Nutrition, sleep patterns, and exercise can influence height growth, according to Medical News Today.

