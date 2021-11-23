Things You Didn’t Know Were Harming Your Kidneys

While we often think of diabetes only as one ailment (via), there are many variations. American Diabetes Association). Type 1 diabetes is, in other words, when your body stops producing insulin which is vital for breaking down carbohydrates. Type 2 diabetes is when your body doesn’t use the insulin it produces. No matter what type of diabetes you have, there is a chance that your kidneys could be severely damaged.

The following are the Mayo ClinicAccording to Dr. Michael Navarro, diabetic nephropathy (or diabetes kidney disease) occurs when the kidneys’ filtering system is damaged by diabetes. It is possible to treat it if it is diagnosed early by your healthcare provider. It can also cause fatigue, nausea, vomiting and blood pressure management problems. Diabetic nephropathy, which can lead to kidney failure, may cause more than these symptoms. You might need dialysis or a transplant to your kidneys.

Also, diabetes can cause bone problems (via Mayo Clinic). This is because different nutrients in your body are crucial for bone health. These levels could be out of balance if your kidneys don’t function properly.