Things a Disney Vacation Planner Packs in Suitcase and What Not to Bring

I am a professional travel planner who has been to Disney World 40 times.

I bring rain gear, shoes that are comfortable, and my Minnie Mouse ears when I travel.

I don’t believe you’ll need much space in your suitcase to store snacks and towels for the pool.

After visiting Disney World more than 40 times, I have become quite the expert at packing.

As a travel agent for Marvelous Mouse Travels and a specialist in Disney destinations, I am often asked what the most important things to bring for a Disney vacation.

Continue reading to learn what I carry and what you can take with me.

You’ll be more comfortable if you have a sturdy poncho.

If you have ever been to Orlando, you are well aware that it is likely to rain during your Disney trip.

Don’t let this stop you from having fun. Don’t forget your poncho, and get out to the parks.

If you don’t want your skin to get wet from rides such as Splash Mountain or Kali River Rapids, you can wear a poncho.

A small, but sturdy bag is essential for your trips to the parks.





I love small backpacks.



Every type of bag is possible when I visit the parks. I recommend that you bring a small bag that can hold your essentials.

A cross-body bag is my husband’s favorite, while I prefer a small purse, backpack, or fannypack.

You want something you can quickly take on and off and that is small enough to be able to take along on rides. It should also be large enough that your phone and other essentials are not cramped.

It is easier to bring along a small amount of sunscreen and hand sanitizer for the parks.

It is important to pack light when traveling to the parks. Before every trip, I make sure to check the travel section at my local grocery store for the essentials: sunscreen, aloe vera gel, sanitizing wipes and a mini first-aid kit. I also have pain relievers, tissues, and pain relief medications.

All of these items are essential to my trips, but the smaller versions are too bulky and heavy for me to transport around the parks.

Disney gear and Minnie ears can be purchased in a variety of ways.





My rose-gold ears are my favorite.



You can’t go on a Disney vacation without Minnie or Mickey ears.

There are so many to choose from depending on what season, holiday, or mood I am at this point. The rose-gold Minnie ears are my favorites, but I’ve been lusting over the It’s a Small World and Haunted Mansion ones for a while.

For every day I am at the parks, I bring one of my many Disney T shirts. Each trip we receive a special, matching family shirt.

I always make sure my Disney jewelry, including my Pandora bracelets and Mickey earrings are safe.

Disney World will require you to use your phone frequently, so portable chargers can be lifesavers.

My Disney Experience App is essential for planning my day. Mid-morning is often when I realize how low my battery is.

It is essential to have a powerful, yet compact, battery pack for anyone who uses the park’s facilities.

It’s not worth missing out on the perfect photo opportunity or the next lightning-lane reservation.

I don’t think you can go to a park without waterproof, comfortable shoes





It can be exhausting to work in parks, so it is important to take some time off.



Going to Disney involves a ton of walking — many days I log over 10 miles. Due to frequent rain, water rides, and other elements, my shoes can get wet.

Comfortable, quick-drying shoes are important to me so that I don’t get blisters or sore feet.

My husband wears his Keen sandals all the time, while I alternate between my Sanuks or Tevas.

So we can send postcards to Magic Kingdom, I always keep stamps in my bag

My family has made it a tradition to write a letter or send a postcard from the parks to someone back home.

You can always bring souvenir postcards directly to your resort’s front desk. You can also bring your souvenir postcards to the front desk of your resort. But, it is more fun to leave it in one or all four mailboxes at Magic Kingdom’s Main Street USA.

Disney gift cards make budgeting easy in the parks





With the gift cards, we buy souvenirs.



Disney gift cards are a great way to pay for everything at Disney World. This includes resort fees and merchandise.

There are many external retailers that offer small discounts when they purchase your items. This is a great way for you to save some money on your vacation.

To reduce excessive spending, we give each child a gift certificate at the beginning of every trip. This allows them to purchase souvenirs.

But, I do not pack dresses for Disney vacations.

All Disney restaurants expect casual wear, except Victoria and Alberts at Grand Floridian Resort.

This aspect of Disney World is my favorite. There are great dining options that offer upscale food but are still friendly for families.

If I want to be a little more fancy, my husband and me usually have one nicer casual wear in our luggage. Our dress clothes are usually left at home.

If you are staying on the property, you don’t have to bring your own life jackets or pool towels.





The Yacht Club Resort pool area.



I am often asked by my clients if they should bring towels or life jackets to their hotel pools.

These items are provided by all Disney resorts, so you don’t have to pack them in your suitcase.

While it might be tempting to pack your own snacks, it’s much easier to buy food when you arrive.

While it’s handy to have some snacks in your hotel room or in your park bag for quick snacking, don’t forget to pack your own. You can have groceries delivered directly to your Disney resort.

There are many options for delivery, including national and local services. Garden Grocer also offers local options. These deliveries can also be picked up at the lobby by calling bell services or requesting luggage assistance.

You will need to pay $6 if they are delivered directly to your room.