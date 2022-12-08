These official Avengers concept images are causing a stir among fans.

Avengers: Infinity War This movie is one of my favorite parts of the MCU and well worth the effort. As the Avengers fight to prevent Thanos (Josh Brolin), obtaining the six Infinity Stones, there are several memorable scenes. The Avengers are rushing to make a stand and we see several team-ups. One of those teams consists of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) fighting on an alien ship against one of Thanos’s most powerful henchmen.

All of us know the ending and the storyline in which the Avengers fight Thanos. The script evolved along the way. Marvel scrapped the scene because it could have led to a great Iron Strange suit. Concept art was found online from the script by an artist associated with Marvel. This is a great example of how incredible the Marvel Universe can be. “Iron Strange” Fans love it, as would suit.

Iron Strange official art was revealed Reddit, and it’s available on Phil Saunders’s website.

Saunders, an artist has contributed to various Marvel projects. Infinity War. The images below show what Doctor Strange would have looked like with Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor around him.

Concept art for Avengers: Infinity War showing Iron Strange. Image source: Phil Saunders

The purpose of the Iron Strange suit would have been to protect Doctor Strange against Ebony Maw’s [Tom Vaughan-Lawlor] It is called needle torture. This is what the artist says:

One early script idea that didn’t make into the final movie was this hybrid of the Iron Man Mk 50 suit and Dr. Strange. It would have been for the scene at Q-Ship when Tony and Spidey try to save Dr. Strange escapes Ebony Maw. To protect Strange from Maw’s magic needle torture, Tony transfers his suit onto him. I imagined the Eye of Agamotto would have taken the place of Tony’s RT and powered the suit, burning a sigil around it. Later in the scene Tony gets Strange’s cloak, leading to a bizarre team-up. Could have been cool, I don’t know why they cut it from the script.

Saunders created a conceptual model that would show how Doctor Strange might be protected by nano armor.

The script is written early in the process of Infinity War, Dr. Strange was going to be rescued from Ebony Maw’s torture by Tony, who transfers his Mk50 Suit onto him. This keyframe represents the suit forming onto Strange and protecting him from Maw’s magic needles.

What’s interesting to note is that Strange’s Eye of Agamotto, holding the Time Stone, would have powered the suit rather than Tony’s energy source.

Although we don’t know if Marvel will use the Iron Strange idea, it would be an interesting development. This is especially true considering Tony Stark has died in the current-day MCU.

You can explore Phil Saunder’s MCU art in full This link.