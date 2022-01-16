These healthy products will ensure that you look fresh and young throughout the winter months.

NEW research shows the 5:2 diet plan – normal eating for five days, then fasting for two – is one of the few diets people actually stick to.

Today, I will be discussing ways to do the 5/2. This is where you can eat 500-800 calories on fasting days while our Beauty Editor tests spot treatment.

7 Are you looking to be healthy in 2019? For tips and other bits, check out our health research section below. Credit: Getty

Jane Atkinson, HEALTH

Jane Plan – The company will send you a packet of food and a menu. There are nutritionists available to help you.

This tasty food comes in long-life packages.

The chicken jambalaya (244 calories) and the scrummy pork meatballs (327 calories) were my favorites.

It is a great variety of delicious and substantial foods.

You will need to shop for side veg.

A month’s supply of 5:2 costs £62 – that is eight breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

See janeplan.com.

1:1 diet – Does it teach you healthy eating habits? No.

Do you mean bars, shakes, or soups made out of packets Yes.

7 Each box contains 200 cals and all the vitamins, nutrients, and other goodies you’d need.

If you are looking for support, convenience and no extra shopping as well as delicious meals, this is the right place.

It was great! I also loved Donna Amrani’s support. She is an award-winning consultant and a frequent messager who kept me motivated and weighed me every week.

Peanut bars are also available. amazingFor breakfast, eat ). I am a convert.

Each meal is around £2.62 (£15.72 a week).

See one2onediet.com.

Think Juices – Think Press brings frozen, cold-pressed organic juices to your door.

They can be defrosted the day you use them.

7 Consider Press juices for warmer weather

The new 5:2 plan includes five beverages ranging from 500 to 600 calories.

This plan can make you feel so good.

The Fresh Green smoothie is my favorite. It has cucumber, spinach, lemon, ginger, and apple.

I will order more freezer supplies.

These are great for warmer weather. From £45 per week.

See thinkfoods.co.uk.

BEAUTY: Tara Ledden

Budget – The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution, £5.20 for 30ml, cultbeauty. co.uk

The water-free, squalane based serum is much gentler that most salicylic spot treatment, which can leave skin feeling dry and flaky, but still effectively sloughs away spot-causing dead skin cells – perfect for anyone with sensitive or dehydrated skin.

7 The water-free, squalane-based serum is far gentler than most salicylic spot treatments

I liked the dry-oil texture but found it didn’t really sink in, so I used it in the evening evening rather than under make-up.

My skin is much clearer now. However, this serum was more effective at banishing blackheads and not drying out active spots.

Favourite: Mid – Avène Cleanance Localised Drying Emulsion, £12 for 15ml, boots.com

I expected this to be a white, chalky solution like other drying spot treatments I’ve tried.

7 This product is great if you suffer from acne, as you don’t need loads to cover them

However, it felt extremely silky and I was able to wear it underneath my make-up.

The product can be applied up to 3 times per day, but I only noticed a noticeable improvement when I used it just twice.

It made my skin more oily and reduced my redness, swelling, pain, and swelling in my pimples.

Luxury– Sunday Riley Saturn Sulfur + Niacinamide Spot Treatment, £20 for 15ml, spacenk.com

This cocktail is a combination of anti-bacterial tea trees, sulphur and soothing niacinamide.

The gel stops spots from growing immediately after application. So, catch any breakouts as soon possible to get the best results.

It is drying so it might not be suitable for sensitive skin.

Be aware: It does have a strong odor, as with all sulfur products.