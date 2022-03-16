These Four Spices will Improve Your Gut Health

Cumin, a flavoring commonly found in Indian and taco seasonings as well as a variety of soups or stews, can add smokiness and health benefits to your digestive system. According to MindBodyGreenCumin, which affects the enzymes involved in digestion, can aid your digestion.

Fennel, another healthy spice for the gut, can be used in a tea or as a condiment to soups and salads. Staci Gulbin, Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist, explained the following: Cooking light, “This is likely due to fennel’s prebiotic properties that help feed probiotic bacteria, help restore balance in the gut microbiome, and in turn, help improve gut health.”

MindBodyGreen: The cloves’ pungent scent and pungent taste will make a delicious pumpkin pie. Additionally, the eugenol contained in them has been shown by MindBodyGreen to improve inflammation and gut health.

Turmeric, another anti-inflammatory spice can help support your digestion, and overall gut health. A 2015 study published in the journal Metabolic Brain Disease showed a promising link in rodent models between curcumin, a substance found in turmeric, and improved irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. Researchers also observed a reduction in anxiety, stress, and depression often associated with IBS.