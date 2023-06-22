These beautiful Irish islands could be your new home – and they come with a €84k cash bonus

IRELAND’S islands are some of the most stunning on the planet – and the government is offering people €84,000 to make a move there.

Earlier this month, Rural Minister Heather Humphreys launched a new scheme which will grant island house hunters up to €84,000 to renovate their gaffs.

6 The grant offers island house hunters up to €84,000 Tory Island Hotel

6 A minimum of €60,000 is available to bring a vacant house up to scratch – and even more if it’s derelict Credit: Getty Images – Getty

6 Keem Bay, Achill, has been praised for its beauty around the world Credit: Failte Ireland

Those dreaming of lifestyle akin to Banshees of Inisherin will be eligible for a minimum of €60,000 to bring a vacant house up to scratch – with more offered if it’s derelict.

As part of the ‘Our Living Islands’ scheme, the maximum grant for island properties will be 20 per cent higher for vacant properties – €60,000 compared to €50,000 on the mainland.

For derelict properties, the grant provided will be up to €84,000 compared to €70,000 on the mainland.

Ireland’s Islands are among the most technologically advanced in the world.

In addition, other measures include €2 million for minor works on islands off Donegal, Cork, Sligo, Mayo and Galway and supports for every island community to develop remote working facilities.

E-health pods will be introduced on offshore islands in order to improve access for residents and families to medical appointments. Mental Health

This ten-year program, which is the first in over 27 years, also includes investments in infrastructure, such as roads and piers, and in the upgrading of Coast Guard buildings and units that service islands.

Ireland’s Islands are the ideal home, even without all the new features.

Donegal’s northwest is home to Arranmore Island and Tory Island.

The island of Tory, which is also known as Little Tory, is located 12km from the coast and is the farthest inhabited place in Canada.

Although only 119 people live permanently on the island, the destination is a popular one for thousands of travellers from all around the world.

A 45 minute ferry trip from Magheroarty Pier will take you to a land rich with culture and beauty.

OFFSHORE CONNECTION

Arranmore was once at the mercy of its residents, but is now Ireland’s favorite getaway spot.

Arranmore, a beautiful island with a vibrant nightlife and renowned for its rich culture, is one of the most connected in the world.

While MODAM – Mol Oifig Digiteach Árainn Mhór – became Ireland’s first offshore digital hub after its unveilling in 2019.

Achill Island is the perfect place for you to emulate Brendan Gleeson’s and Colin Farrell’s steps. Mayo It may be your best option.

The picturesque island is a worldwide sensation in its own rights, despite its Hollywood recognition.

The Best of Class

Keem Bay is located in western Ireland and is an amazing horseshoe-shaped bay. The drive to the bay is also one of Ireland’s most scenic drives.

The beautiful beach was even voted among the best in the world – just one place behind a beach in the Bahamas – making it perfect those looking for a room with a view.

Inis Mor is a beautiful place that many consider to be one of the best places on earth.

This spectacular island is the largest Aran Island off the coasts of Galway. It has a fascinating history and incredible sights.

The “Big Island” is accessible by air, or you can take a boat from Galway.

You’ll find plenty of peace and tranquility here, regardless of whether you want to do some work, or are just enjoying the scenery.

6 Achill has been best known as the setting for Banshees of Inishin Credit: AFP, or licensors

6 Arranmore is one of best-connected islands on Earth Credit: Failte Ireland