These are Two Easy Methods to Reheat Pasta in A Microwave.

A glass of red wine with pasta is a great pairing. The pasta loses its charm once it becomes leftovers. If done wrong, that bowl of pasta can go from one of life’s biggest joys to one of its greatest disappointments.

A microwave works hard on busy weeks, turning out steaming vegetables or piping hot soups. It can dry out leftover pasta and leave it tasteless and lacking in moisture.

Thankfully, there’s good news for those of us who love pasta and depend heavily on our microwaves. In fact, there’s more than one way to keep your reheated pasta from mediocrity—and they’re both super easy!

RELATED: This Microwave Hack Can Help You Get Rid Of The Fear ‘Still Cold With Scorching Spots’ Prepared Meals

Method 1: Ice Cube Hack

First, spread the cold pasta on a plate. Next, top that plate with one ice cube. Finally, cover this ice cube using a parchment or paper towel. Though this may seem a bit strange at first, you’ve gotta trust the process.

In the microwave, an ice cube generates steam, which will keep your pasta from drying out. Microwave the pasta at a time of one minute and then stir.

Method 2: A Damp Paper Towel

This tip is particularly useful if you intend to bring leftover pasta with you to school or work. You’ll start out the same way, by spreading the pasta on a plate in a thin layer, but this time you’ll drape a damp paper towel over your noodles instead. The damp paper towel, similar to the ice cube technique, will retain moisture.

Using either trick will maintain the pasta’s intended texture without affecting the taste. Both tips are extremely simple, but the paper towel technique has an advantage.

You may need to use additional materials. It might take longer to heat the pasta with ice according your microwave. By contrast, the damp paper towel is no-fuss, and it’s faster. The final decision will ultimately be up to you fellow pasta-lovers.