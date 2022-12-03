These are the thoughts of women on the new brand of misogyny poisoning young men

A recent post The subreddit is r/TwoXChromosomes claimed there’s a “new brand of misogyny in young men” The original poster was quite scared. It appears many Redditors are in agreement, as evident by the thousands upon thousands of comments and upvotes.

This post was written by a teenage girl in her senior year in high school. She explained that traditional misogyny from older men could be handled. “extremely harmful.” She had an issue with it. “newer wave of incels and Andrew Tate fans.”

“At least old misogynistic men have some sort of internal reasoning born out of tradition for their terrible views,” Sie wrote. “The newer wave of incels and Andrew Tate fans, though? [They] scare me more because their misogyny isn’t born out of something like tradition or even just a want for control; it’s sheer hatred and bitterness.”

Incels (aka “involuntary celibate,” There is an alarmingly large group of insecure males who are converting their feelings of rejection and frustration over sexual relationships into hatred for women. These men can verbally abuse women, intimidate them physically, or even commit acts of violence.

RELATED: Is All The Drama Surrounding Olivia Wilde’s New Film Really Just Old-Fashioned Hollywood Misogyny?

“Wow. Yes!,” One person was able to respond. “Grandpa portrays women as inferior in the ‘they are weak and must be protected therefore give them less rights and smack your wife around a little to keep her in line’ kind of way. My generational peers are a ‘you don’t want to f*ck me because you are a stupid wh*re who should be killed for being useless’ kind of way.”

Where is the hatred and violence coming from? Women joined in the discussion with their opinions.

Some Believe It’s A Response To The Success Of Modern Feminism

This was the opinion of a woman in her 50s. “[pushback] due to the success of feminism.” Her observation was that independent women with high standards of conduct for men are more attractive than those who date them. “so much more to get [her].”

“That represents a huge shift in the power dynamic,” Elle continued. “Those [who] can’t up their game have weaponized that failure into a movement. That movement’s sole aim is to counteract those gains made by women. But all it’s doing is making those men even less desirable.”

This sentiment was shared by others.

“This hits the nail on the head for me. They’re weaponizing their own inability to be better to women,” Add another person. “The very idea that they have to do more than the bare minimum to be considered worthy of a woman fuels them.”

We all know that algorithms in social media can often promote misinformation and hatred. Andrew Tate was one of many to comment on the prominent people that made and distributed incel content.

There was concern that many young boys were hearing this more extreme form of misogyny and absorbing it.

“My ex-husband is a Tater-Tot (my lil word for Andrew Tate fans) and he’s turning our 7yo son into one,” One woman wrote. “The stuff I hear my son saying that I know his dad instilled through Tate videos is really scary stuff.”

Other people linked the rising of violent incel contents to radicalization.

“Political radicalization (we know which side) is happily coinciding with radicalization of every shItty aspect of that side,” Add another person. “Misogyny, racism, treatment of the poor, conspiracy theory, anti-intellectualism…”

Is Porn the Cause?

Many commentators believed that violence in porn caused the most damage to the young generation instead of Andrew Tate. Everyone is scared to discuss it.

RELATED: If You Regret Your ‘Tramp Stamp,’ You might think it has more to do misogyny and aesthetics.

“Porn is some kind of sacred f*cking cow, and if you criticize it you often get reductive nonsense in reply about what an insecure prude you are,” One user sent this message. “The racism and the violent misogyny in porn is not okay.”

One user explained why the porn could exist.

“The porn business model is built on fewer than 10% of users, but those users are special because they pay for 90% (ish) of the porn that is directly paid for (as opposed to watch for free / ads stuff), and they watch a TON of it,” They also wrote. “Those users are also special because they’re into the most extreme, violent and illegal stuff … so the porn business caters to them more than the other 90% of users.”

Not Every Young Man Is A Misogynist

Tate may be popular with young men, but that doesn’t mean all of them are buying into this new brand of misogyny, said one Redditor in a more hopeful comment.

“I’m really glad my son is both social and a kind and generous young man,” Sie said. “He was briefly exposed to Andrew Tate and found him disgusting.”

Recognizing the source of hatred can help us stop it. Hopefully, there will be enough men joining the fight against incel ideology to squash this minority bulls*t.