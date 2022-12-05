These are the signs you should be looking out for when you’re walking to detect cancer.

Many of us think we are familiar with most signs and symptoms of cancer.

Undiagnosed bumps, lumps, and tiredness can be early signs of the disease.

1 Affected persons with bone cancer may experience leg pain, making it hard to get around. Credit: Getty

However, if you are unable to walk or have difficulty walking it could be an indication of illness.

The incidence of bone cancer is very low in the UK, with less than 600 cases each year.

There are several types of bone cancer; chondrosarcoma is the most common in adulthood, and osteosarcoma is the most common in children and young adults.

This disease kills approximately one person per day and often results in leg pain that makes it hard for affected people to walk.

The NHS says that any bone can be affected, but bone cancer is more common in the upper and lower arms.

“The pain can sometimes be wrongly mistaken for arthritis in adults and growing pains in children and teenagers,” It says.

Sometimes bone pain can be misdiagnosed as tendonitis or a sports injury, as well as arthritis, the Bone Cancer Research Trust says.

The warning states that cancer bone pain can not be treated with painkillers. It may get worse at night or go away intermittently.

Primary bone cancers can be rare, and many GPs have never seen a patient before. Patients often require treatment. “visit their GP three or four times before receiving a referral”The charity said.

These are 7 additional signs of bone cancer.

Tissue swelling around the affected bone Redness around affected bones Walking with a limp Bones easily fracture A high temperature Unexplained Weight Loss sweating, particularly at night

The NHS says: “See your GP if you or your child experiences persistent, severe or worsening bone pain, or if you’re worried you have any of the other symptoms of bone cancer.

“While it’s highly unlikely that your symptoms are caused by cancer, it’s best to be sure by getting a proper diagnosis.”

Over half of patients with bone cancer will survive beyond ten years. Six in ten people who have it for less than five years.

Many of them will recover completely.

Charity can help if you have difficulty walking. Cancer Research UK says.

It happens when cancer develops in the frontal lobe, which is responsible for walking and movement.

A brain tumor, which puts pressure on the brain stem (which is responsible to important bodily functions such as breathing), can lead to instability and trouble walking.

Likewise, cancer which grows near or on the pineal gland, which makes a hormone called melatonin, can lead to unsteadiness when walking.