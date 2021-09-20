These Are the Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Emmys

By Brandon Pitt
You’re going to ooh and aah over these superstar looks!

The 2021 Emmys kicked into high gear on Sunday, Sept. 19, and it was just as spectacular as you’d expect.

The red carpet was a triumphant return of entertainment’s most prominent stars after the annual ceremony went online last year because of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

With Cedric the Entertainer hosting the 2021 Emmy Awards and a glittering list of nominees and guests in attendance, pop culture fans got to see the razzle-dazzle Hollywood had to offer. Stepping out at the Event Deck at L.A. Live, A-listers shined brightly in sparkly accessories, statement-making designs and bold beauty looks.

Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance wearing an ultra-glamorous outfit, while Nicole Byer opted for a more electrifying ensemble with her voluminous purple Christian Siriano gown. Whether there was a sea of wildly colorful get-ups or effortlessly sleek looks, celebs made sure to bring their fashion A-game to the show.

