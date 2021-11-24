These are the 7 things you can now do to have a perfect smile before Christmas.

CHRISTMAS party season is rapidly approaching, and there’s still a lot of time to make up after last year’s Covid lockdown.

This is the best time to invest in your smile.

1 Get ready for Christmas with a bright smile Credit: Getty – Contributor

Payal Bhalla is a dentist and Clinical Director. Quest DentalThis article explains how to tweak your gnashers.

Professional cleaning

A good cleaning can make all the difference. It takes just one hour.

Payal said: “A scale and polish is a treatment which works to remove any stubborn plaque from your teeth that you may not be able to reach with a toothbrush, your dentist will be able to ensure all plaque is removed.

“A polish then goes over the teeth to ensure that any stains on the surface of the teeth are polished away to reveal a cleaner, brighter and more even smile.”

Tray teeth bleaching

Because the bleaching gel has 6 percent hydrogen peroxide, teeth whitening at a dentist is more successful.

The roughly £300-£400 treatment isn’t permanent, lasting between a few months to three years before needing topping up.

Payal said: “Your dentist will have impressions of your teeth made to create the trays, you will then fill the trays with the whitening treatment and leave on your teeth for however long the treatment advises.

“Most trays are done overnight.”

The teeth will become brighter after about two weeks or longer, depending on the shade.

Payal claimed: “You have to be a little more careful as there are certain foods and drinks you cannot consume during the treatment, so this would be a good option if you have the time and are looking for buildable results.”

Express teeth whitening

Rapid teeth whitening is also known as power, express or Zoom whitening. It can reach all corners.

It takes just one hour, but is more costly – up to £1,500.

Payal said: “Zoom whitening is the fastest and most effective form of whitening.

“It involves careful application of peroxide to the enamel of the teeth, a specialised light is then used to accelerate the breakdown of the peroxide to speed up the whitening process.

“This would be a good treatment to opt for if you do not much much time or as a last-minute option pre-party season.”

Kits for home whitening

Home kits can be a great option if professional whitening is not within your budget.

DIY kits can be in strips, gels containing low concentrated bleach, and gum shields that have UV lights.

Over-the-counter kits are legally not allowed to contain more than 0.1 per cent hydrogen peroxide, so unfortunately you won’t see the same results as going to the dentist, where products are 6 per cecnt.

These can be dangerous if they aren’t applied correctly. For example, if the bleaching agent dries on gums.

After partying, brush your teeth.

It’s tempting to fall into bed after a night of festivities without cleaning your teeth.

Payal advises that everyone brush their teeth daily to remove any stains.

She said: “It’s well known that festive foods and drinks such as prosecco, champagne and sweet desserts can cause damage to your teeth if consumed in excess.

“So you should ensure that to help prevent any damage you are brushing your teeth thoroughly morning and night, flossing and using mouthwash to ensure your mouth is clean.”

Composite bonding

“If you have any chipped teeth, or would like a more even smile then you could always look into having composite bonding done with your dentist,”Payal.

“Bonding is usually used for filling chips, fractures or gaps between teeth, but can also be good for fixing discoloration.

“If you are looking to perfect your smile then this would be a good treatment to opt for prior to party season.”

Composite bonding is also known as tooth bonding or dental bonds and makes minor adjustments to natural teeth.

This is an alternative to veneers or crowns that require partial extraction of the tooth.

After having the work done, you’ll leave the dentist surgery with your new smile.

People chose to get them as they might have damaged their teeth, need to fill in some gaps or fix the colour of them if teeth whitening hasn’t worked. Others get them for cosmetic reasons, to make every tooth the same.

The cost starts from around £100 and depends entirely on how much work you have done, and replacements are needed every five to ten years.

Stains can be prevented

You can stain your teeth with a variety of foods and beverages.

These include tea, wine, and spices.

Central Recorder previously heard Dr Krystyna Wiczynski, a cosmetic dentist, and facial aesthetician, say that “many festive foods and beverages such as wine and fizzy drinks, tea and coffee can stain teeth.”

“The colour found in these items originates from chromogens, which are deeply pigmented molecules attracted to the enamel surface of your teeth.”

While giving these up won’t instantly transform your teeth, it will prevent more staining in the future.

Consider drinking your tea through a straw, if you find the idea of giving up coffee and tea too difficult to bear.

You can also rinse your mouth often with water to prevent the dark liquid from lingering on your teeth between meals.

Smoking also destroys the colour of your teeth – and if that isn’t enough reason to quit, it’s also a leading cause of death.

Make sure to clean your tongue

Cleaning your tongue won’t necessarily improve the appearance of your smile.

However, it will prevent stinky breath from occurring – which can be a problem when you are surrounded by colleagues and friends at Christmas parties.

Tongue scrapers have a U-shaped metal piece attached to handles. It is meant to be used to drag the tongue surface from the back to the front of the mouth after brushing.

Due to their rigid edges, they’re said to be more effective at cleaning your tongue than the bristles of a toothbrush.

Experts say they can help prevent gum disease and may even be anti-aging.

To save money, I had my teeth done in Turkey. But, a month later, I can’t even open my mouth or eat. The pain is unbearable.