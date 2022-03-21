These are the 7 factors that can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, which can be life-threatening

DIABETES, a condition that can affect up to 4 million people in Britain, is 90% of which are type 2.

Type 2 diabetes is when your body has trouble controlling blood sugar levels.

1 Type 2 Diabetes is a serious condition. Experts reveal the various factors that can increase your chance of getting it. Credit: Getty

This is because the insulin your pancreas makes doesn’t work properly, or because your pancreas can’t make enough insulin.

Your blood sugar levels will continue to rise, which makes it more difficult to manage. This means that insulin is released.

It is a serious condition, which can lead to complications. You may experience damage to your eyes, feet, and most importantly, your heart.

Today it was revealed that Covid may be linked to type 2 diabetes.

Scientists in the UK, USA and Canada raised alarm in advance of the pandemic after they noticed an increase in the number of cases.

Since then, studies have shown that the virus can cause Type 1 as well as Type 2 diabetes.

Certain factors can increase your risk for type 2 diabetes. Some of these things you cannot control.

1. Gender

Dr Wendy Denning stated that type 2 diabetes is more common in overweight men.

She explained that this was due to the location of fat stored.

“Men are biologically more susceptible and need to gain far less weight than women to develop diabetes.

“Fat distribution may explain the men’s tendency to develop diabetes at lower BMI levels”.

Dr Wendy works with diabetes supplements CuraLin. According to studies, women tend to store more fat under the skin (under the skin), in areas like the hips and thighs than men.

“Therefore, women may need to accumulate a greater total amount of fat before they begin to develop harmful deposits in the abdominal area”She replied,

2. Ethnicity

Experts agree that ethnicity could also play a role when it comes to diabetes.

The condition is more likely to affect those of African Caribbean, Black African or South Asian descent (Indians, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, or Bangladeshi). Diabetes UK states.

3. Diet

Diabetes is a serious condition and diet is crucial. The NHS launched a plan last month to allow thousands of Brits living with diabetes to access a diet plan that could help them “reverse it”.

Cassandra Barns, a nutritionist and fitness instructor, said that weight gain around your abdomen could indicate that your blood sugar levels may be too high. This is a risk factor in type 2 diabetes.

“If you already have the condition then having a healthy bodyweight makes it easier to manage type 2 diabetes – including controlling blood sugar levels – and reducing the risk of complications”She replied,

Type 2 diabetes symptoms Type 2 diabetes develops at an even slower rate than type 1. While most people don’t experience symptoms, there are some things to be aware of. More frequent trips to the loo

You feel really thirsty

Feeling tired because your body is unable to hold onto the glucose it requires

Losing weight without even trying

Thrush

It takes a while for cuts to heal

Blurred vision Source: Diabetes UK

4. Inactivity

Dr. Denning stated that type 2 diabetes is less likely if you eat right and exercise regularly.

Exercise makes your body more sensitive and more responsive to insulin. The more you exercise, the more glucose you lose.

“Exercise for at least 30 minutes per day – most days of the week.

“Exercise also helps reduce the risk of heart disease, lowers stress and may help you lose weight”She replied,

5. Fatigue

Tiredness can be caused by many things, but sometimes you just need to rest.

Cassandra stated that it could indicate that your body doesn’t efficiently use glucose (sugar), which can lead to high blood sugar.

6. Age

Dr. Denning stated that your age can have a major impact on your chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

She explained: “The most common age for type 2 diabetes to develop is between 45 and 60.

“It’s been found that ‘normal-weight’ older people can have insulin resistance, which suggests that getting older in itself increases the risk for getting type 2 diabetes.”

7. Histories

Type 2 diabetes can affect different parts of your daily life.

You are more likely to develop the condition if you have a family history of diabetes (e.g. a sibling, parent, or sibling with diabetes).

Diabetes UK says that your medical history is also important.High blood pressure, heart attack, strokes, gestational diabetics and severe mental illness.