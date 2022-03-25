These are the 7 causes of pain in your arm

There are many reasons your arm could hurt.

Sometimes it’s not cause for concern, but it could be a sign you need to seek immediate medical attention.

Dr Sarah Jarvis, GP & Clinical Director Patient AccessSun Online spoke with a spokesperson, who said: “There are many causes of arm pain.

“Sometimes it’s due to nerve problems – a pinched nerve in the neck, or pressure on one of the nerves in the arm.

“Sometimes it’s due to inflammation of the tough tendon sheath connecting muscles to bone – for instance, at the elbow in so-called tennis elbow or golfer’s elbow.

“Muscle strains and sprains are also a common cause.”

Here are seven reasons you may experience arm pain.

Angina/Heart attack

Angina is less serious that a heart attack, but it can still cause symptoms.

This is caused by decreased blood flow to your heart muscles. While it isn’t usually life-threatening, it can be a sign you may have a heart attack.

A heart attack can be a serious medical emergency that occurs when the blood supply to your heart is suddenly cut, often by a blood clot.

It is important to seek immediate medical attention if you believe you may be suffering from a heart attack.

Dr Jarvis stated that arm pain is a sign of heart attack and is less common than symptomatic heart attacks.

“Angina, a heart attack, and central crushing chest pain can often occur (which may go into your jaw, the neck, or the arm most commonly the left side).

Other symptoms include feeling dizzy, shortness or sick.

“Sometimes sudden, persistent pain in the left arm which comes on for no obvious reason can be a symptom of a heart attack, even without other symptoms.”

Muscle sprain

Common injuries that affect the ligaments and muscles are strains and sprains.

You may have a sprain if you are unable to use your arm or feel pain around your thumb, wrist, or wrist.

Spasms, or cramping are other signs that your muscles are tightening on their own.

Many can be treated at-home without the need to see a doctor. However, if your symptoms persist for more than a few weeks, you should visit a physician.

Tendonitis

Tendonitis occurs when the tendon becomes inflamed (swells) after an injury to it.

It can cause stiffness or joint pain.

Mild tendon injuries are treatable by yourself. You should feel better in 2 to 3 weeks.

Dr Jarvis added: “Tennis elbow and golfer’s elbow are almost always made worse by certain movements and improve with rest.

“You’re likely to feel tenderness and sometimes swelling at the site of the pain. The same applies to muscle strain.”

Fracture

It is important to seek medical attention immediately if you believe you have broken a bone in an arm.

It is important to treat any possible breaks as soon as possible. Sometimes it is not easy to tell if it is a strain or a break so you should consult an expert.

You must get to A&E if:

The affected arm/wrist is numb, tingling or pins-and-needles.

You have a badly cut that is bleeding profusely

You have a bone sticking out of your skin

Your arm or wrist is now at an unusual angle or has changed in shape

Keep it in a sling. Remove any jewelry. Take paracetamol to relieve pain and an icepack to reduce swelling. You should not attempt to use the arm.

Rotator cuff injury

The muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder are called the rotator wrist.

These injuries are quite common and can often be treated with therapy and rest.

You might feel arm pain if the limb is far away from your body, or overhead.

Many cases resolve on their own. However, some require surgery.

Herniated disk

Slippery disc refers to a situation where the soft tissue cushion between your spine and bones pushes out.

It’s very painful if it presses against nerves. But, most often, it gets better slowly with gentle exercise, rest and painkillers.

It can lead to Numbness or tingling in your shoulders or back, arms or legs, feet, legs, or feetNeck pain, as well.