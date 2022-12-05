These are the 7 Best New Movies On Netflix December 2022

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix this month, you’ve come to the right place. This streaming service will close out 2022 by releasing an assortment of Oscar-contending movies throughout the month, in addition to its usual new offerings. Below you’ll find a mix of those high-profile Netflix new releases as well as worthy library titles that might hit the sweet spot when you’re struggling to figure out what to watch. Whether it’s an action-thriller, comedic murder mystery or emotional documentary, we’ve got you covered.

Sr.

Robert Downey Sr.

Robert Downey Jr. hasn’t appeared onscreen much since his final goodbye as Iron Man in “Avengers: Endgame,” But the Netflix new documentary “Sr.” offers an introspective and personal look at the actor’s relationship with this filmmaker father Robert Downey Sr. The film is a loving chronicle of Sr.’s life and rebellious spirit when he came of age as a director, but also expands its lens to examine his relationship with his son through times both good and bad. It’s all the more emotional given that during the three-year production, it became clear that the documentary would be capturing Sr.’s final days – he died in July of 2021.

Bullet Train

Sony Pictures

If you missed this Brad Pitt actioner in theaters earlier this year, now’s your chance to stream “Bullet Train” Netflix. Pitt is an American agent with anxiety, who ends up on a bullet train of colourful characters and assassins trying to kill him. The action-comedy is packed with familiar faces (Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Andrew Koji all co-star) and eye-popping fight sequences courtesy of director David Leitch, who used to be Pitt’s stuntman and is now a director in his own right (he also helmed “Deadpool 2,” “Atomic Blonde” The first was co-directed by me “John Wick”). If you’re looking for a good time, this is the ticket.

Emily the Criminal

Roadside/Vertical

You can start streaming starting Dec. 7. “Emily the Criminal,” A compelling thriller for indie filmmakers featuring another outstanding performance by Aubrey Plaza. It’s a compelling indie thriller featuring another stellar performance by Aubrey Plaza. “Parks and Recreation” alum has become an indie darling of sorts as of late, and stars here as a woman deeply in debt who’s struggling to pay her student loans due to a felony conviction on her record. Then, she slowly becomes entangled in scamming and everything unravels from there.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s first stop-motion feature film arrives on Netflix on Dec. 9, and this is “Pinocchio” like you’ve never seen the story before. This adaptation was co-written by del Toro and is directed by del Toro. It features Ewan McGregor’s voices, Cate Blanchett and Finn Wolfhard as well as Ron Perlman and Tilda Swainton. This one is both emotional and inspiring in equal measures.

Prisoners

Warner Bros. Pictures

If it’s hard-boiled thrillers you’re looking for, “Prisoners” Is streaming online on December 10th is a very taut and well-crafted entry to the genre. Denis Villeneuve directed this film. “Arrival” “Dune” Hugh Jackman plays the role of a man who abducts his daughter and then decides that he will handle things himself after identifying a suspect (played in part by Paul Dano). Jake Gyllenhaal plays the detective trying to crack the case, but this one’s less about plot and more about the toll the case takes on these individuals, with an all-star cast rounded out by Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard and Melissa Leo. It also features stellar cinematography by Roger Deakins and a haunting score by the late Jóhann Jóhannsson.

The Glass Onion Mystery: Knives Out

Netflix

It is a must that you do Must Pay attention “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” When it hits the streamer, Dec. 23, This “Knives Out” sequel (once again written and directed by Rian Johnson) is a brand new mystery, with Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc as the only returning character from the original film. This time, he’s invited to a secluded island by a tech billionaire (played by Edward Norton), who has gathered a group of his closest friends – played by Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Monae – in Greece to play an elaborate murder mystery game. This is as hilarious, thrilling and shocking as the previous one. “Knives Out” and you’ll want to watch it again immediately once it’s over.

White noise

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver

Noah Baumbach, the filmmaker is returning to Dec. 30, with his first movie since Oscar-winning. “Marriage Story,” but this time he’s tackling something completely different. The 1990s set “White Noise” It is based upon the Don DeLillo novel and stars Adam Driver as the parents and Greta Gerwig playing the part of parents who navigate the aftermath of an accident. “Airborne Toxic Event” that’s the result of a train accident that threatens their entire town. The A24-produced film has drawn comparisons to Steven Spielberg’s “1941” So hold onto your butts.