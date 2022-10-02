These are the 10 Disney World secrets that every Disney World fan should know

Before you travel to Disney World for your well-deserved vacation, it is important to learn the secrets of the park.

AttractionTickets.com has compiled a list of hacks and secrets for you to explore on your next visit.

2 Disney World offers many hidden bonuses and games that are not available to the general public. Credit: Alamy

Find hidden phones in the Magic Kingdom Lands

Ever wanted to have a chat with your favourite Disney character?

Whilst you might not be able to talk back, if you locate the old-fashioned, hand-cranked telephone inside The Chapeau on Main Street in Magic Kingdom you can listen in to a secret conversation.

The Only place to meet The Beast is at the Be Our Guest restaurant

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to meet the Beast of All Evil?

Well, there’s no need to use your imagination, if you dine at the Be Our Guest restaurant, you can say hello to the friendliest Beast in the Disney-sphere.

It’s important to book in advance as reservations at the Be Our Guest restaurant open 60 days in advance and is almost always fully booked on the day, so make sure you don’t miss out.

It’s impossible to take a bad photo at Disney World

Rumours have it that all castles are built to face south to ensure your photo is never damaged by the sun.

Whether you go at golden hour or early hours of the morning, you don’t have to be a professional to get the perfect photo.

Do you have the ability to locate all of the hidden Mickeys?

There are rumoured to be over 1000 Mickeys hidden throughout the entire Disney World – including in the parks and hotels.

If you’re looking for a fun challenge or simply love a treasure hunt like Captain Hook, it can be a great game for you and your family to locate as many as possible.

It is impossible to estimate the number of hidden Mickeys as there is no official count. However, new Mickeys are continually added to the list as new attractions and sites become available.

This is the exact time you can catch the animals being fed at Animal Kingdom Lodge…

Whether you’re staying at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, having dinner there or just visiting, you can have the incredible experience of seeing the animals being fed.

Make sure you’re there between 4pm and 5pm, this is when the animals get their evening meal and will be in the area.

Surprise! Grab the rope and join the Indiana Jones queue at Hollywood Studios.

We all know that queuing can be a bit tedious but the rides at Walt Disney World have some incredible theming and the queue is no exception so look out for interactive elements to keep you entertained.

Whilst you’re in line for the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, look out for a rope and a sign which says “Do NOT pull”.

You don’t have to worry about stopping your kids from pulling the rope or resisting temptation yourself but don’t be frightened when you hear the voice of an archaeologist ‘stuck’At the bottom of the well!

When you visit Epcot’s China pavilion, take home your very own personalized fan

The China Pavilion in Epcot offers a free fan purchase and personalization in Chinese. It makes a wonderful keepsake or gift idea.

If it’s your birthday, tell Guest Services – you’ll be in for a treat!

You can pick up a birthday celebration button from the front desk and this lets everyone know that it’s your special day.

As you stroll through the park, get lots of birthday wishes and many freebies.

Animal Kingdom has hidden exhibits for animals everywhere

This is the secret to your adventure. You and your family can go on a self-guided tour with an animal.

Hidden animal exhibits are scattered throughout the park and just waiting to be discovered. You can say hello to the hippos and mix with the meerkats. There are many things to see. We recommend the Gorilla falls Exploration Trail at Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Make Snow White appear with this queuing hack…

Another secret queuing hack we love is the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train trick!

Watch out for the seven rotating barrels- if you’re able to get them spinning at the same time then you’ll be mesmerised as a projection of Snow White will dance across the ceiling.