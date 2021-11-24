These are 3 tips to enjoy the holidays without derailing your fitness

Experts advise that you don’t let your fitness goals prevent you from having fun during the holidays.

He said that taking a moment to celebrate is better for long-term success.

Relax and then start over.

You don’t have to worry about seasonal celebrations derailing your fitness, according to Mike Matthews, founder and CEO of the fitness and supplement company Legion Athletics and host of the fitness podcast Muscle for Life.

It’s a good idea to take some time to have fun and not to lose any of your hard work towards achieving your goals.

“You can just take a break. Many people don’t realize that if you stop your training for a week and eat more food, it’s hard to do a lot of damage,”Insider spoke with Matthews

What can derail your progress, though, is anxiously counting calories or hitting the gym during family time, he said. These are signs of excessive rigidity, which can be detrimental to your progress and cause you to feel guilty and relapse.

Instead, think about long-term, sustainable goals. Matthews suggests planning for relaxation and indulgence during the holidays so you have more energy to return to your workouts.

Plan ahead

Matthews says that if you suspect you might be prone to guilt or anxiety about holiday indulgences, it may be helpful to start thinking about it ahead of time.

It is easier to let go of the pressures of fitting in holiday parties around your exercise and diet.

“Holiday disruptions are going to happen. People worry a little too much about deviating from their routine and then feel guilty, which can lead to even more disruption,”He said.

You can prepare for a large event by eating more healthy food earlier in the day. This will make it less stressful. “fun”Celebration food

“Prioritize your protein ahead of time,” Matthews said.

Remember a short-term break won’t derail your long-term progress

Matthews claimed that it’s common to believe that holidays can ruin your fitness goals.

“The worst case scenario is irrelevant when we’re talking about one meal,”He said.

Even if your go all out ResearchYour body can adapt to a delicious meal or day of dining.

There are many things that can go wrong, but it is possible to have problems if one single event turns into several weeks or even months of forgoing your routine. Avoid long-term problems by making sure your habits are solid for the season. Then, give yourself permission to relax knowing you’ll be back refreshed and recharged.

“When you build up momentum by sticking to your habits, you might look forward to getting back to your routine. In the meantime, you can just enjoy yourself,” Matthews said.

Do not try to squeeze in too many workouts. But, do keep active if it is something you love.

Another holiday pitfall is thinking you need to compensate for a feast or party by working out — but forcing exercise to fit around holiday celebrations can just leave you with FOMO, according to Matthews.

“I don’t make it a priority — if it fits, it fits,”He said.

It is a better idea to make the most of seasonal fun. After all, it only happens once a calendar year. If you really love exercise, you can find ways to incorporate casual activity, like a brisk after dinner walk or some outdoor fun with family.

“If you can’t do your normal workouts, if you can just stay active, even just walking, that makes a difference,” Matthews said. “You don’t have to be perfect with any of this, you just have to be good enough most of the time”