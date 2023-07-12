These 11 anime live-action adaptations will either make or break the communities.

The live-action film and television versions of anime that are currently in production will be a great success, but who can you trust to succeed?

The live-action adaptation of One Piece premieres in just a few weeks on Netflix, but there are plenty more exciting anime adaptations currently in production around the world – here are our top 11 to look out for.

One Punch Man

Sony confirmed in April of 2020 that they were developing a Live-Action adaptation of One Punch Man, and it would be more like a movie than a television series.

One Punch Man is a live-action movie written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker. Avi Arad, the producer of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Justin Lin as the director are also involved.

A targeted release window has not yet been revealed, but the movie did start early production in late 2022 – so we should be expecting some more updates by the end of 2023.

Neverland Promised

Amazon Studios is developing The Promised Neverland, arguably one of the live-action versions most anticipated on this list. It will be available through Prime Video.

Rodney Rothman will direct the series (Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse) and Masi Ohi, the producer of the Death Note adaptation in live-action, will serve as a showrunner.

There have been no updates regarding a targeted release window; however, for those familiar with the original manga and season 1 of anime, this could be one of the best live-action adaptations ever produced…If done correctly; see season 2 of the anime series for a template on what not to do with such outstanding source material.

Alita: Battle Angel 2

James Cameron’s first live-action Alita: Battle Angel movie, which earned over $400 million worldwide at the box office during 2019, was a huge success.

The production team hinted that they had had several discussions about potential sequels following the premiere, but it’s only recently been revealed where those talks went. Cameron spoke to Forbes Magazine. revealed How he’s now working in Austin, Texas on Alita: Battle Angel 2, which is due to be released by July 2023.

My Hero Academia

Legendary Entertainment bought the film rights in October 2018.

Shinsuke Sato (Alice in Borderland), who is also the director, will write the script. Joby Harold will direct the movie in Japan. Shueisha will supervise the distribution of the manga in Japan.

Netflix, while not announcing a specific date for release at this time, has confirmed that it acquired international streaming rights of My Hero Academia.

Death Note

Death Note will become the first live action anime to be made as a series rather than a film. The Duffer Brothers will produce this new show.

Halia Abdel Meguid, aka Miss Annity (of the Miss Annity TV show), will produce and write the series. Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the show internationally.

The production has been teased by sources close to it Deadline that this will be a “new take” from Netflix’s previous live-action iteration of the iconic story; however, it will have to take something special to erase the nightmare of the last few Death Note adaptations.

Takagi Master Takagi-san

The live-action adaptation of Teasing Master Takagisan was announced only in March 2023. This news delighted fans who loved the Teasing Master Takagisan manga series and anime.

There is no information on the exact release date. The movie, however, will be directed Rikiya maizumi, the renowned filmmaker who worked previously on By the Window (2022) Just Only Love (2017) and Their Distance (2016).

Mangaka Soichiro Yamamoto is reported by Crunchyroll to have said: “When the editor in charge told me about the live-action adaptation, I didn’t really understand it, but as the director was chosen and the casting process progressed, I was like, ‘Thank you very much, I’m looking forward to it.’”

Make in Abyss

The live-action anime adaptation of the popular Made in Abyss manga was formally announced in June 2021 and will be developed by Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

Made in Abyss’ upcoming movie will be produced by Roy Lee (Godzilla vs Kong) and Masi Oka (Death Note), with Kevin McMullin (Low Tide) leading the screenplay.

Kinema Citrus’ ongoing series is one of the most haunting and best animes available. Fans should buckle up for a potentially groundbreaking live-action event.

Hellsing

Amazon Studios announced Hellsing as a live action movie in March of 2021.

The production is still very vague, although a list of the producers, which includes Derek Kolstad, Brian Kavanaugh Jones (Insidious), Fred Berger, Mike Callaghan, Reuben Liber, Jason Lust, and Mike Callaghan (Assassination Games) has been released.

Gundam

It was only a matter of time before the world’s most lucrative Mecha franchise was adapted into a live-action movie and in 2018, Legendary Pictures announced that a Gundam film was in the works.

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to the film, which was directed by Jordan Vogt Roberts (Kong Skull Island), and written by Brian K Vaughan.

YuYu hakusho

Netflix is set to release the live-action version of YuYu hakusho in December 2023. It’s the only production with a specific date.

Directing the series will be Sho Tsukikawa (Let Me Eat Your Pancreas) with cast members revealed: Takumi Kitamura (Tokyo Revengers) as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesugi (Followers) as Kazuma Kuwabara, Jun Shison (Power Rangers) as Kurama, and Kanata Hongō as Hiei (Attack on Titan).

“Cells at work”

Cells at Work, the hit series from the Cells at Work TV show, will probably be on screen in several years.

The Kodansha/Flag Pictures movie adaptation of Thermae Romae was announced in early 2018. It will be directed Hideki Takeuchi.

There are also live-action adaptations of Attack on Titan, Sword Art Online, Akira, Your Name, and Pokémon in the works; however, it’s been some time since we last heard of any new updates on their status, with many fans assuming a ‘quiet cancelation’ has happened behind the scenes.

Netflix will premiere the One Piece Live-Action Series on August 31, 2018.

