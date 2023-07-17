There’s a seat on a plane where I would never recommend sleeping. It’s dirty.

One flight attendant told us that there’s a seat in the plane where we should not sleep.

Cabin crew Tommy Cimato claims that some areas of the aircraft are dirtier than other parts and they should be avoided.

Window seats are allegedly the most filthy places in the aircraft, according to the man.

On TikTok, he said: “Do NOT fall asleep on your window or rest your head against it.”

“You are not the only one that has done that and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things all over the window.”

According to a recent study, it’s best to choose a window seat if your goal is to stay healthy.

Ten scientists examined five flights across the country during the flu season and found that people who sit in the same rows, in rows in front of or behind someone sick or those in the next row are more likely to get sick themselves.

The virus can infect anyone in an aisle seat.

Cimato had previously advised against wearing shorts while flying because seats are not cleaned regularly.

The man said, “Don’t wear shorts on planes or at least try to avoid wearing them.”

It’s impossible to know just how clean the place is, so wear your pants. [trousers]”You’re going to have less germs.”

Flight attendants also warned us not to push the button for the toilet flush with our hands.

He stated: “It is really unhygienic and gross to flush with toilet paper or a towel that you find in the bathroom.”

You may forget to drink enough water during the flight because you are engrossed with a book or movie. But the attendant made sure to emphasize the importance of drinking plenty.

Don’t forget water, he warned. You should drink 16 ounces of water for each flight.

Tommy also urged his passengers to ask for help from attendants if necessary.

He said: “If you feel sick, let a flight attendant or the pilot know.” If you want food, water, and an air-sickness bag, let us now.