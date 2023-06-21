There is a presale available for Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour?

Find out if there is a ticket presale for Taylor Swift’s new UK dates as The Eras Tour goes international.

Anti-Hero Star took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 20) to reveal the news, writing: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY.”

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!” the singer continued.

The tour will begin in Mexico City and finish in London in almost exactly one year, that is August 2024.

Ticketmaster was unable to handle the demand for seats when US tickets were first released. This time, it is a bit different.

Read on to find out how to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s UK shows…

There is a Taylor Swift UK pre-sale.

There is one label presale, but it is only open to fans who participated in the UK store Midnights pre-order offer from August 29 2022 to October 27 2022.

You will receive an email with instructions on how to access the pre-sale if you have ordered the album in advance from Taylor Swift’s official UK store.

It will be your pre-order email that you’ll receive any correspondence. Taylor Swift has no more presales, or other early chances to purchase tickets.

Eras Tour ticket purchase

Registering for tickets is the only way you can get a seat. Here is a link to the article By Thursday, 22 June at 11:59pm BST.

You will be notified via email on July 5 if you are selected to take part in ticket sales that occur in July.

You will receive an email with information about how to buy tickets if you’re successful. In the event of an unsuccessful application, those who are not selected will be added to a wait list.

Then, you will be invited to the sale when more tickets become available. You do not have a higher chance of winning if you register early.

Tickets are not guaranteed if you’re chosen for the sale. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis as long as stocks last.

Here’s when tickets go on sale for each date:

Fri Jun 7 2024 – Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sat Jun 8 2024 – Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium

Fri Jun 14 2024 – Anfield Stadium in Liverpool

Sat Jun 15 2024 – Anfield Stadium in Liverpool

Tue Jun 18 2024 – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Fri Jun 21 2024 – London’s Wembley Stadium

Sat Jun 22 2024– London’s Wembley Stadium

Fri Aug 16 2024 – London’s Wembley Stadium

Sat. Aug. 17, 2024– London’s Wembley Stadium